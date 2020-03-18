Chris Harris Picks His Free Agent Destination: Report

It appears the Los Angeles Chargers may have missed out on the Tom Brady sweepstakes, but they’ve reportedly landed a nice consolation prize on Wednesday. Landing one of the biggest names still on the open market, and in return bolstering an already impressive secondary.

Chris Harris Picks the Chargers

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, former Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris is taking his talents to Los Angeles, becoming a member of the Chargers.

CB Chris Harris tells me he is picking the Chargers. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

An undrafted free agent signing back in 2011, Harris has developed into one of the league’s top cover corners. The former University of Kansas standout spent nine seasons in Denver, being named to four Pro Bowls, two second-team All-Pro teams, and one first-team All-Pro team.

Harris now joins a secondary in Los Angeles that, with his addition, becomes one of the most daunting opponents opposing quarterbacks will face all season.

Harris now gives the Chargers four All-Pro defensive backs at their disposal, along with the likes of cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King, plus safety Derwin James.

Harris Gives Bolts Defense Unworldly Flexibility

“I prefer to play inside and outside, I prefer to play both, and safety, move me all over the field. There’s no limits to where I play, whatever the game plan is, whatever the teams…I feel good about where I’m going.” That was Chris Harris detailing the type of usage he’d like to see from his new employer in a discussion with CBS Denver.

Good news for Harris, he likely found the perfect place to make all his desires come true. As Harris did in the early parts of his career, fellow Chargers cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King both started out as elite slot cornerbacks before being asked to play more on the outside.

All three players continue to be moved around defensively, and for a defense to have all three players at their disposal at the same time makes for an unlimited amount of flexibility on the backend of the Chargers defense. Add in Derwin James, who’s essentially positionless due to his ability to do everything from playing deep safety to being used as a pass-rusher, and the Bolts could have one of the most feared secondaries in all of football next season.

Harris Has Been Patiently Waiting for His Payday

Per CBS Denver, Chris Harris has been waiting a long time to cash in on free agency, as he’s never been given the type of contract he believed he’s deserved since entering the league as an undrafted free agent. “I’ve waited long enough,” Harris said in response to a looming payday ahead of free agency.

While Harris had previously stated he was open to a return to Denver this offseason, his rejection of a three-year, $36 million contract by the Broncos this past fall spoke volumes.

