Los Angeles Lakers Need Jamal Crawford, Says Snoop Dogg

There are roughly 15 games left in the NBA season for all 30 teams as they are looking to sure up their NBA rosters for the playoff push. The Los Angele Lakers currently in the number one seed in the Western Conference with 49-14 record thanks to the leadership of their two All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Though Lakers have a 5 and a half-game lead against the Los Angeles Clippers, there are still in need of a third option scoring option and a playmaker. Kyle Kuzma coming into the season supposed to be that third scoring option; however, due to a foot injury while playing with Team USA this past summer, he hasn’t been able to give them consistency all season long. They have brought in Dion Waiters, who could provide scoring and playmaking for the Lakers, but that’s only if he can keep his head on straight. Waiters recently shared where he can help the Lakers down the stretch.

“It’s doing the little things, being a great teammate,” Waiters said, per Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated. “Most importantly, trying to find ways to help the guys. I think if I come in here and I work hard, I prepare myself, my preparation, just coming in doing everything I need to do to be ready for when my number called. I’m ready for it.”

Last week, According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers might not be done making moves to their roster ahead of the playoffs.

“The Lakers are still holding out the option to potentially add a shooter down the line,” Charania said. “They worked out J.R. Smith as well on Monday, but in Waiters, there’s some familiarity. Rob Pelinka was his agent prior to Waiters joining the Lakers in the front office.”

The Lakers are obviously keeping their options open, and there’s a possibility they could add J.R. Smith to come off the bench, but they would have to waive a player to make that happen.

Snoop Dogg Would Like the Lakers Sign Jamal Crawford

Snoop Dogg was a guest on All the Smoke with hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Thursday. During the episode, the trio discussed a variety of different things including, who could help the Lakers in a segment of the Battle of Los Angeles between the Clipper and Lakers.

“That’s who we need Jamal Crawford,” said Snoop Dogg. “He can answer, and I say in the marry month of May we have an acquisition because everything is not what it’s supposed to be. There is always something missing.”

Earlier this season, while in Chicago, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson asked Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis what he liked about Crawford’s game.

“Instant scorer,” Davis replied. “If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list. He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

Crawford hasn’t played in an NBA game since last April against the Dallas Mavericks.

