Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki Weighs- in on Statue in Dallas

PF: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Opponent: at Miami Price: $5,700 Slowly but surely Nowitzki has played off the rust that can accumulate when a player misses as much time as he did early in the season. Nowitzki's scored 27 FanDuel points or more in four consecutive games, a run that began with his : at Miami: $5,700Slowly but surely Nowitzki has played off the rust that can accumulate when a player misses as much time as he did early in the season. Nowitzki's scored 27 FanDuel points or more in four consecutive games, a run that began with his 26-point, five-rebound, four-assist outing against Minnesota January 9. Miami can use the rugged James Johnson to defend Nowtizki, but given the personnel losses incurred by the Heat this season they aren't the deepest team at present time. That should work in Nowitzki's favor Thursday night. (Getty)

When Dirk Nowitzki announced his retirement following the Dallas Mavericks’ final home game against the Phoenix Suns on April 9, 2019. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised Nowitzki a job for life and “the biggest, most badass statue ever, and we’ll put it right in front of the arena!”

Back on October 7, 2019, I spoke with Cuban and asked him when we might see Dirk’s statue unveiled.

“I have been talking to Dirk, and we have to pick the sculptor then will pick the artist. But, Dirk and I have been discussing it, and it’s going to take some time. It will be about a year to do it, Cuban told me.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Dirk Nowitzki on Having a Statue at the American Airlines Center in Dallas

Last month, Nowitzki was a guest on the Ben and Skin Show on 97.1 The Eagle [KEGL-FM] and discussed the statue that Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban announced in honor, after his 20 plus seasons in the city.

“Of course, I know that’s happening, and that’s super sweet, and I’m obviously super appreciative and humbled by it. Obviously, my team wants to help and Holger [Geschwindner] I, obviously, want to stay out of that project,” said Nowitzki. “I’m not going to be ‘oh, my nose is a little too big.’ I think I want to stay out of that, but of course, my team will be heavily involved with the Mavericks, and I’m, of course, super appreciative that is something that’s even happening.”

Nowitzki continued by sharing that he never thought that he would have a street [Nowitzki Way] named after him and one day a statue.

“I never thought, of course, coming here over 20 years ago if I would make it in this league or make it in the city and now they have a street and maybe one day a statue. I mean, that’s something I couldn’t even dream of. It’s been all super humbling and an amazing experience to go through,” Nowitzki said.

Last season, when asked if he would be interested in discussing team ownership with Dirk Nowitzki, Cuban replied sure.

Nowitzki thought it was an honor that Cuban would even consider it in the first place.

“It is an honor that he said that, I want to focus on me still playing, and whatever I decided to do after my career. We will cross that bridge when we get there,” Nowitzki told me.

Shams Charania recently reported that Nowitzki has a “standing formal job offer” from the Dallas Mavericks that he has chosen not to accept as of yet, but it will stay on the table.

Charania also reported last April that the Mavericks were planning a “unique role” for the future Hall of Famer to take on when he’s ready. Nowitzki is slated to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024, along with Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade.