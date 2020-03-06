Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis is a ‘Monster,’ Says Grizzlies Ja Morant

Grizzlies Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant has Memphis currently in the 8th seed [with a 31-31 record] in the Western Conference with a 3.5 game lead on the Portland Trailblazers. Morant is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game through 35 games with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. As he is clearly the front runner for Rookie of the Year at this point of the season.

After the Grizzlies and Mavericks game in Dallas on February 5, 2020, Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis shared with me his assessment of Ja Morant’s game. Stating that he is real shifty and likes his game a lot.

” He is really shifty. I like his game a lot. The way he moves and his body type I enjoy watching those types of players, [who are] explosive, and he is dangerous,” said Porzingis I think if he continues you to work on his game he is going to be dangerous no matter where he is at on the floor. So, I wish him and luck in the future.”

Morant finished last month’s matchup in Dallas with a stat line that reads 21 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists in a 121-107 win over the Mavericks.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Ja Morant Responds to Porzingis High Praise of the Young Rookie’s Game

After Grizzlies’ morning shootaround on Friday in Dallas, Morant responded to Porzingis’ comments.

“That’s big-time coming from a player like him. A well know special talent again I can’t say how tall he is about eight feet, who able to shoot from the logo and also able to play inside, said Morant.” “He is just a monster and to have a special player like that to speak about my game like that is big. That is something that I’m thankful for, and I’m going to continue to work to get better.”

When asked if Porzingis game reminds him of any other player?

Morant replied, “not really, you don’t see too many guys his size do what he does. He can put the ball on the floor, and like I said, shoot from the logo, but he can also put it on the floor, and shoot off the dribble. He also plays inside there is a lot of guys who want to do that, but can’t do it like him.”

Earlier this week, it was announced Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, February 24th through Sunday, March 1. This is the second time he has been awarded this honor in his career. The last time he won a Player of the Week award was as a member of the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference in 2017 for his play during the week of October 30th through November 5, 2017. He is now the second Mavericks player to win the award. Luka Doncic was present with the honor for his outstanding play during the week of November 18 through November 24, 2019.

READ NEXT: EX-Knick Compares Knicks to the Dallas Cowboys