NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Pursue Former First Round Pick in Free Agency

Despite there still being a little over a month left in the 2019-20 NBA regular season, before the NBA playoffs begin. It appears as if we know one potential free-agent target for the Los Angeles Clippers.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported on Tuesday that the Clippers are expected to show interest in Chicago Bulls point guard Kriss Dunn this offseason.

However, the Bulls will have an opportunity to Dunn a restricted free agent, if they extend him a $4.6 million qualifying offer by June 29. But if the Bulls choose not to, then he will become an unrestricted free agent.

This season, the 25-year-old Dunn has only played in 51 games due to a season-ending MCL sprain, which he suffered back on Jan. 31 against the Brooklyn Nets.

In those contests, Dunn averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 24.9 minutes per game. While his points per game average took a significant dip from the previous two seasons (13.4 ppg, 11.3 ppg), Dunn’s defense stayed consistent.

The 6-foot-3 point guard had a career-best defensive rating (DRtg) of 106 this season, along with a 3.8 steal percentage. His two steals per game also rank him second behind Philadelphia 76ers All-star point guard Ben Simmons.

How Does Dunn Fit in With the Clippers?

If the Clippers were to sign Dunn in free agency, he would give them a young defensive-minded point guard to back up veteran Patrick Beverley.

Beverley is one of the better perimeter defenders in the league, and Dunn could learn a lot from him.

As things are currently constructed, the Clippers do not necessarily have their point guard of the future. Last offseason, they traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the blockbuster deal for Paul George.

Without Gilgeous-Alexander, it left the ball-handling duties to Lou Williams and Landry Shamet to a certain extent, both combo guards.

Even though both players are comfortable doing that, the Clippers signed veteran point guard Reggie Jackson off of the buyout market from the Detroit Pistons.

Before signing Jackson, the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers reportedly expressed interest in Darren Collison, who decided to stay retired.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old Jackson is proving to be a solid backup point guard for Los Angeles. But the veteran guard is scheduled to an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Therefore, if the Bulls don’t extend a qualifying offer, then Dunn would be the perfect fit for the defensive-minded Clippers.

Clippers One of the Best Defensive Teams in the NBA

Speaking of defense, the Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. This season, Los Angeles is only giving up 109.8 points per game to opposing teams, which is good for 13th in the association.

They also have an impressive defensive rating of 107.2, which ranks them fifth in the NBA. Furthermore, they are holding opposing teams to only 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range.