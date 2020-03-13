Giants Predicted to Land 4 of the Top-50 NFL Free Agents

NFL Free Agency is quickly approaching, with teams allowed to contact and begin negotiations with impending free agents on March 16th and officially sign players at the start of the new season on March 18th.

With this year’s free agency looking like one of the more talent-packed classes in recent memory, Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic took it upon himself to predict where the Top 100 Free Agents of 2020 will land.

As you can expect, with the New York Giants owning more than $78M in cap space, Big Blue was mentioned numerous times throughout the article. However, the players acquired lacked the certain splash Giants fans may be hoping for considering the abundance of money their team has to spend.

The Athletic Expects Giants to Prioritize Defense in Free Agency

Kapadia’s prediction for the Giants’ free agency signings certainly addresses crucial needs in New York’s roster. However, for the most part, they are not players considered to be heading the class of free agents at their position. That is, aside from the first name on the list.

15. Cory Littleton (LB): Giants Littleton would make sense for a number of teams, including Washington and the Raiders. But the Giants have money to spend and need to build up one of the least talented defenses in the NFL. They add the play-making, three-down linebacker.

Our Take: Littleton is the one name on this list that would be a home run get for the Giants. Littleton is fresh off his best campaign as a pro according to Pro Football Focus, finishing with a solid 78.9 grade. He also won’t turn 27 years-old until mid-November of this coming season. Littleton excels in pass coverage and is one of the more rangy backers in football. He could become everything the G-Men hoped Alec Ogletree would be.

34. Bradley Roby (CB): Giants Roby is more of a second-tier corner, but he can play man coverage and has the versatility to line up on the outside or in the slot. Roby signed a one-year deal with the Texans as a free agent last offseason and will likely be looking for something more substantial this time around.

Our Take: Roby is a former first-round draft pick, who has an immense skill set. During his time in Denver, he mostly manned the slot, but also played some safety as well. He’s not someone that will lock down an opponent’s top wideout, but his versatility and above-average talent would be welcomed to a cornerback group littered with question marks.

47. Germain Ifedi (RT): Giants It feels like they’ve been trying to rebuild their offensive line for over a decade now. Ifedi fills a hole for the Giants at right tackle and helps their run game get back on track.

Our Take: Mike Remmers was supposed to shore up the right side of the Giants O-Line, that he did not. Now, set to turn 31 years old before the start of the season, New York’s highly unlikely to bring back the impending free agent on a new contract. Ifedi is yet another former first-round pick who didn’t live up to expectations, and if you think he’ll be a vast upgrade over Remmers you’re likely sadly mistaken. Ifedi would be a valuable depth pick up, but his career-high 56.7 PFF grade shows his ceiling is limited.

49. Leonard Williams (DT): Giants After GM Dave Gettleman inexplicably sent a pair of draft picks to the Jets for half a season of Williams (0.5 sacks last season), it’s tough to see him letting the 2015 first-round pick walk in free agency.

Our Take: Leonard Williams is a solid NFL player, but nowhere near worth the money he’s been rumored to desire this offseason. Maybe other NFL teams will agree with us once free agency kicks off, causing his asking price to drop. In return, he could re-up with Big Blue at a more team-friendly price. If not, bringing him back at around $15M+ per season seems like Dave Gettleman trying to force the narrative that Williams was worth last year’s mid-season trade.

