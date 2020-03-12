Giants Show Strong Interest in Likely First-Round Defender at Pro Day

The New York Giants will take pass rush help any way they can get it. After finishing the past two seasons no better than 22nd overall in terms of sacks, the pressure is on for Dave Gettleman to bring in some players who can put pressure on the opposing quarterback.

With Big Blue holding the fourth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, chances are they will likely miss out on Ohio State’s Chase Young, the near-unanimous best player in the entire class, by just a pick or two. Following Young, there’s no other edge defender in this class that warrants a top-five selection.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any other edge defenders who carry a first-round grade. One, in particular, Wisconsin’s Zack Baun has seemingly garnered the attention of the Giants.

Giants Keep Close Eye on Zack Baun at Wisconsin Pro Day

#Badgers LB Zach Baun doing bag drill in front of #Giants OLB coach Bret Bielema (yes, that Bret Bielema) at #UW pro day Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/j5EDF3LFpH — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 11, 2020

Baun took part in Wisconsin’s pro day on Wednesday, and amongst the numerous coaches and NFL brass in attendance was New York Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema, who fittingly enough served as the university’s head coach from 2006-2012.

In the video shown above, Bielema can be seen up close and personal, keeping a close eye on the Wisconsin defender as he makes his way through a bag drill.

Other notable Wisconsin prospects from the Badgers’ pro day include running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz, each of whom have a great chance of hearing their name called during the first two rounds of April’s draft.

Baun’s Versatility Would Be Much-Welcomed in NY

Baun is an ascending prospect who appears to be working himself into becoming a late first-round lock come draft time. The first-team All-Big Ten honoree recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks his senior season and has piqued the interest of many draft experts for his versatility. Baun did most of his damage in college operating as an edge defender, however, many believe he will be able to line up as a linebacker in base packages in the pros, ala Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy, of course, is a player that new Giants head coach Joe Judge is awfully familiar with, and one who has been connected to Big Blue as a potential free-agent signee this offseason.

Baun is certainly built more like your traditional 4-3 linebacker, rather than your lanky prototypical edge rusher, standing at just 6’2” and weighing in at 238 pounds. However, he’s an explosive playmaker who performed admirably at the combine, posting a 4.65 40-yard dash. NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein detailed Baun as a “scheme-diverse linebacker with high-impact potential whose best days are ahead of him,” even going as far as comparing him to former Packers great and current Rams defender Clay Matthews.

Adding a player to the Giants defense that offers even half the traits that Matthews did during his heyday in Green Bay would certainly be a welcomed addition. However, as Baun’s stock continues to rise, New York may need to trade back in to the backend of round one to ensure they can acquire his services. Big Blue currently holds the 36th-overall pick (2nd Round) in this year’s draft.

READ NEXT: Full Breakdown of Giants’ Draft Picks/Order