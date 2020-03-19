Giants Signing Former Patriots, Cowboys O-Lineman: Report

The New York Giants entered free agency with some of the most available cap space in all of football. So far they’ve yet to land the big name signee that some would have expected. However, Dave Gettleman and company have been strategically adding valuable playmakers at all levels, adding depth throughout their roster, while not breaking the bank.

They’ve once again done just that, this time making their first offensive line signing of free agency.

Giants Agree to Terms with OL Cameron Fleming

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are bringing in former Dallas Cowboy and New England Patriots offensive lineman Cameron Fleming on a one-year deal.

The move reunites Fleming, who per Raanan had numerous strong suitors, with multiple former coaches. Fleming most recently played under ex-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and offensive line coach Marc Colombo, both of whom are now members of the Giants coaching staff. Fleming’s familiarity with the coaching staff could make him an intriguing underdog pick to land the starting right tackle spot in New York, a position that has been a revolving door for years on end now.

Fleming is a Viable Puzzle Piece

Fleming hit the open market a day ago, as the Cowboys announced they would not be picking up the offensive tackle’s contract option for 2020.

Fleming signed a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with Dallas ahead of the 2018 season. He mainly operated as the team’s swing tackle behind starters Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. However, he did start three games this past year when Smith was sidelined with injury.

Prior to his tenure in Dallas, Fleming spent the first four years of his NFL career as a member of the New England Patriots, as a fourth-round pick out of Stanford. During his time with the Pats he served an utterly identical role to the one he served in while with the Cowboys. Fleming was regularly the Patriots sixth-offensive lineman. He did however, start numerous games every year he was in New England, including a career-high seven starts in 2015. From 2014 through 2017 Fleming started a total of 15 games with the Patriots.

His play has dropped off from an analytics standpoint these prior two seasons, owning a combined Pro Football Focus grade of just 57.5. However, the two seasons before that, both as a member of the Patriots, he graded much more favorably, earning a combined 71.85 PFF grade.

Fleming’s past success, matched with the fact that he is just 27-years of age, should give the Giants plenty of promise for their under the radar, low-risk signing.

