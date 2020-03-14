Have Any Celtics Tested Positive for Coronavirus?

The sports world has taken a giant pause in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently no NCAA tournaments, no MLB spring activities, and even no Boston Marathon until Sept. 14.

The NBA season came to an abrupt halt this week after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, followed less than 24 hours later by his teammate and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The two were the only players to test positive, but with the Jazz playing several teams recently, players all around the league were told to self-quarantine.

The Boston Celtics were one of six teams that played against the Jazz in the past couple of weeks, which also included the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. Boston released a statement Thursday saying that all players and staff were to be tested.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne has reported that no players from those teams have publicly reported symptoms or tested positive for the virus. Though this does not completely mean everyone is in the clear, it does provide a sigh of relief in the wake of all of the current fear.

Coronavirus Around New England

While it currently seems the virus has not spread past Gobert and Mitchell in the NBA itself, it still has made its way around Massachusetts and New England. According to NBC10 Boston, Massachusetts currently has 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 105 presumptive positive tests.

Police in Westerly, Rhode Island reported that a child tested positive for coronavirus after receiving an autograph from a player at the Celtics-Jazz game on March 6. CBS Sports reported that player was Gobert.

It was also reported that Mitchell visited the Encore Boston Harbor Casino the night before that game, and officials had to alert the seven people he had come into contact with during that night.

While Mitchell took to his social media accounts to encourage everyone to “behave responsibly” amid the pandemic, Gobert apologized on his for being “careless.”

Players Comfort Fans During Downtime

While they currently have no games to prepare for and are under strict protocol from the NBA over the next for days, some Celtics have taken the time to send messages to fans.

Jayson Tatum spoke to fans via a video on the NBA’s Instagram page, advising everyone to stay safe.

“During this time, we should all be looking out for one another,” he said. “Staying calm, staying safe. Everybody taking steps like washing your hands on the regular, staying out of large crowds.”

Guard Marcus Smart took the “glass half full” approach, encouraging fans to look on the bright side.

“Spend some time w ur loved ones,” he tweeted. “If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love!”

Enes Kanter went the more comedic route while explaining to fans how to wash their fans.