Analyst Reveals How Patriots’ Bill Belichick ‘Hurt’ Tom Brady

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year, $50 million deal – all of it guaranteed, according to CBS Sports.

Brady took to social media to send along a message following his decision.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization,” Brady wrote in a statement. “I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential, and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy, and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that.

“Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports, and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Shannon Sharpe Thinks Tom Brady’s Pride Was Hurt

On Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe spoke on FS1’s Undisputed talked about how the newest Buccaneers quarterback’s pride was hurt. As Gabby Guerard of NESN detailed, it stemmed from the alleged report that Patriots head coach Belichick was only willing to commit on a year-by-year basis.

“The more accomplished you are, the greater the pride that you have. Tom Brady’s pride is hurt,” he continued. “Coach Belichick was only willing to go year by year for a guy that was so accomplished that these six Super Bowls (regardless of) how much credit you want to give Tom Brady, he had something to do with it. And coach Belichick says, ‘No, I’ve got one year for you.’ “Whereas the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — he’s accomplished nothing for them — say, “Tom, we’ve got two years guaranteed for you. We’ve got $50 million guaranteed, with another $9 million in incentives.’ So it hurt. I know it hurt Tom Brady.”

.@ShannonSharpe on how Tom Brady feels about his tenure in New England ending: "We know this hurt Tom..the more accomplished a person is, the more pride he or she has. Tom Brady's pride is hurt." pic.twitter.com/rMR6eFMY8q — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson spoke with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and asked if he likes Brady’s move to Tampa Bay.

“No, I do not. It just confirms that there is no loyalty in sports. When you get older, They forget about you. The day I knew I was dog meat, was when Michael Jordan left. The day I knew I was dog meat was when Dominique left. The day I knew I was dog meat was when Partick Ewing ended up in Seattle. I knew it. There’s only a few people that can stay with one franchise to twenty or thirty years. The rest of us, we’re dog meat,” said O’Neal.

“They get what they want, and we move on. Because everyone wants to go younger. I’m not trying to go younger, I’m trying to win right away. You can go younger with the Patriots, but you’re not bringing in anyone even close to Tom Brady. I don’t know what you do.”

