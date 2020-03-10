Patriots’ Tom Brady Headed to Hollywood to Launch Production Company

New England Patriots unrestricted free agent Tom Brady is officially moving to Hollywood.

The future Hall of Fame recently announced that he’s launching a new production company along with a couple of the gentlemen, who directed the “Avengers: Endgame.” The production company is called ‘199 Productions.’ It is clearly a reference to when the Patriots drafted Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady and company, according to TMZ, will be producing documentaries, films, and TV shows.

Per Brady, their first project will be called “Unseen Football,” in conjunction with Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as world-renowned filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself,” Brady said earlier this week. “Launching a production company is no different.”

He continued stating, “I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.”

Now, this move to Los Angeles has nothing to do with where he will play next season on the field. The six-time Superbowl Winning quarterback is set to be a free agent at the end of the month.

This whole situation with Brady’s production company seems very similar to when Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James signed a deal with Warner Bros before joining the Lakers a couple of years after.

Brady has Been Linked to the San Fransisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders

Last week, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported on SiriusXM NFL radio there’s interest on both sides, stating that the 49ers are “closing hard on the outside.” Meanwhile, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald sources confirmed that Curran’s report might have some traction.

“If the Niners’ interest is mutual and real, which appears the case on both sides, they are the greatest threat to lure Brady away from New England,” Guregian wrote. “Between having a roster that was close to winning a Super Bowl last month, having cap maneuverability if GM John Lynch doesn’t pick up Garoppolo’s option in April and Brady’s local roots having grown up in the Bay Area, San Fran would be in the driver’s seat to land the six-time Super Bowl champion.”

Per Guregian, the 49ers have the option to move on from Garoppolo $15.7 million before it becomes fully guaranteed on April 1 [No April Fools Joke].

“And, of course, if the Patriots wind up with Garoppolo, they go forward with the quarterback Belichick originally picked to be his heir,” Guregian wrote last week.

The Las Vegas Raiders have also been linked to Brady this offseason. Last month, Larry Fitzgerald Sr reported that the Raiders are preparing to offer Tom Brady $60 million over 2 years. According to Jonas Knox of theteam980.com, from what he saw on HBO’s hard Knox, he was not a 100 percent sure Gruden was sold on David Carr.

“The best parts about Hard Knocks have been about the coach/quarterback relationship…I’m watching Jon Gruden, and I’m watching Derek Carr, and I’m fascinated to see how it plays out because I’m not 100% sold on Jon Gruden being sold on Derek Carr. And the Raiders can get out of that contract for about $5 million if they can’t find a trade partner,” said Knox. “You’re moving to Las Vegas, and there’s potentially going to be a quarterback on the market available who just so happens to be the biggest star in the sport. If things play out the way people think they might play out, wouldn’t Jon Gruden welcome the opportunity to work with Tom Brady in Las Vegas?”

He continued by sharing that the Patriots didn’t extend Brady’s contract, and Tom was annoyed that it wasn’t longer.

“The Patriots didn’t offer Tom Brady an extension past this year. The franchise tag is out the window on Tom Brady due to the agreement in the contract. Tom Brady’s annoyed that they didn’t give him a longer-term deal, and he spoke about it, AND he put his house on the market so he could be available at the end of the season.”

Monday, my colleague Brian Mazique reported a lack of communication between the Patriots and Brady could end a 20- year run in England.

The free agency period begins next week.

