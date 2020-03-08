Israel Adesanya’s Next Opponent, Paulo Costa, Blasts His Performance at UFC 248

The main event of UFC 248 was a low-volume affair between UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and the challenger, Yoel “Solider of God” Romero. Adesanya won the fight by unanimous decision, but since the fight lacked action, the two men in the main event have received backlash from fans. Another person to speak up about the match is The Last Stylebender’s next opponent, Paulo Costa.

During an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Costa ripped into the middleweight champ.

Costa is currently ranked #2 in the UFC middleweight division, and he boasts a professional MMA record of 13-0. The last time he stepped into the Octagon was in August 2019 at UFC 241 when he got his hand raised over Romero.

Costa Felt ‘Shame’ Watching the Fight Between Adesanya & Romero

During the interview, Costa said, “Man, what sh*t was that? Shameful, shameful fight. Adesanya is the most shameful champion I have seen, ever. He doesn’t deserve [it]; he’s afraid. I have said that he’s afraid, he’s fragile. And Dana White is here talking about this, he’s saying the same that I told you.”

The middleweight contender finished by saying, “I don’t know what to say because I feel shame to watch that fight.”

After the win at UFC 248, The Last Stylebender’s undefeated professional MMA record improved to 19-0, and his UFC record to 8-0. Romero’s MMA record fell to 13-5 and his UFC record to 9-4.

Costa Tried to Get a ‘Buddy’ to Approve Him For UFC 248

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Paulo Costa will be Adesanya’s next opponent. But Costa was hoping to be in the Octagon with The Last Stylebender on March 7.

Costa is currently recovering from a bicep injury, but he tried to get medical clearance to fight Adesanya at UFC 248. White recently told the media, “I respect the fact he wants to fight. ‘I’m ready, I’m ready,’ no you’re not. You’re not a doctor. And then he got some guy who’s his buddy or something to say he’s okay. No, that’s not how this works. I don’t want to push him and make him hurt himself again. Take your time, you’re getting the fight, that fight is gonna happen, don’t worry about it.”

