Derek Carr’s Brother Reveals How Raiders QB Is Handling Offseason

As the country does its best to self-quarantine, the NFL world moves forward. The league decided to not delay free agency, but that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 hasn’t affected football players. Travel is very hard to do right now, so players are having trouble getting some workouts in. According to David Carr, brother of Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has fled California and is trying to figure out how to approach the situation.

“For instance, Derek went to Las Vegas because San Fransico is shutting down,” Carr said on NFL Network (courtesy of Yahoo Sports). “He went there last night, he’s at his home in Las Vegas right now and he’s just kinda laying low, working out … And from a throwing standpoint – trying to get some work in. Davante Adams lives in the Bay Area, but now they’re separated by a couple hundred miles so he’s trying to find guys that can maybe come out to a park or find somewhere he can get some work done, but it’s going to have to be a very creative approach.”

Carr likes to put in the work, so this quarantine probably isn’t sitting well with him. It appears that not many of the Raiders players have moved to Las Vegas quite yet as they would be the most logical player for him to work out with. It could be quite a while before he’s able to hit the football field again.

Raiders QB Rumors Unfounded Once Again

It’s definitely not the first time Derek Carr has had to hear tons of quarterback rumors. The offseason heading into 2019 was ripe with them. Carr survived those rumors and it appears he’s survived them again this year. Tom Brady was often linked to the team, but he ended up in Tampa Bay and the Raiders reportedly didn’t even make him an offer.

Cam Newton was mentioned as an option, but he’s sitting on the trade market and doesn’t have any takers. It’s very telling because he likely wouldn’t cost much. Some reported that the team could go after Jameis Winston, but he’s still in free agency and it’s now looking possible that he’ll have to settle for a backup spot in 2020. End the end, all the Raiders did was add Marcus Mariota, who will go into training camp as the backup. Carr can rest easy right now, but he’s bound to start hearing rumors once again as the draft gets nearer.

Drafting a QB Is Still Possible, but They Won’t Start

It was always a long shot the Raiders were going to go after a veteran quarterback this offseason. Derek Carr is not a bad player and there was no clear-cut upgrade over him available. However, that doesn’t mean rumors are going to stop. Las Vegas has already been linked to Jordan Love out of Utah and Jalen Hurts out of Oklahoma.

Love is going to get selected in the first round, so if the Raiders did take him there, that’s a clear indication that Carr is not the quarterback of the future for them. Hurts could be had in the third round unless he continues to rise. Taking a quarterback in the third round will raise some eyebrows, but there’s no question Carr will be the easy favorite to start in 2020 if that happens..

