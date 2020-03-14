Raiders Tender Several Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Report

With free agency almost underway, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be big spenders. They have a lot of holes to fill, but it appears they’re going to keep quite a few young guys in the building. According to Jerry McDonald, the Raiders are tendering exclusive rights free agents Keelan Doss, Trent Sieg, Daniel Carlson, D.J. Killings, Dallin Leavitt, Jeremiah Valoaga.

Below is an explanation of what exactly makes an exclusive rights free agent by NFL.com:

Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the previously mentioned players have a guaranteed spot on the roster, but it does give them a good shot to at least play through training camp.

Doss & Carlson Are the Most Notable Listed Names

Out of the players tendered, wide receiver Keelan Doss and kicker Daniel Carlson are the most notable. After looking amazing in his first year with the Raiders and only missing one field goal all season, Carlson crashed back down to earth in 2019. He wasn’t nearly as consistent and missed seven field goals on the year. It looked like the Raiders may have found their kicker of the future in Carlson, but they may need to go back to the drawing board this offseason. They need somebody reliable if they plan to win close games. Carlson will get another chance this offseason to prove that 2019 was a fluke, but expect competition to be brought in at some point.

Doss was supposed to be a big sleeper this year thanks to his impressive preseason and the hype he got on Hard Knocks. Unfortunately, he never figured things out and only played in eight games despite being healthy for most of the year.

Trent Seig is another notable guy who was tendered. He’s the team’s starting long snapper and didn’t seem to have any issues in 2019. If he keeps playing well, he’ll be with the Raiders for a long time.

Can Doss Bounce Back After Disappointing Year?

Like previously mentioned, Doss came into the season with a lot of hype but didn’t live up to expectations at all. Yes, he was an undrafted free agent, so it’s not entirely his fault that he was overhyped. However, he did look really good in the preseason. He showed off strong hands and good route-running ability. Once the regular season started, Doss disappeared.

He was a healthy scratch for half of the team’s games and that happened when the team had a desperate need at wide receiver. Doss had every chance to help the team and prove that they made a good investment in him. Unfortunately, he only caught 11 passes for 133 yards over the course of the season. There’s more than enough time for him to change the course of his career. If he’s non-existent again in 2020, he could be destined for a long career on the practice squad.

