Raptors’ Drake Reveals How He Will Never Fade Away like Bulls’ Michael Jordan

It has been almost four years since four-time Grammy Winner Drake released his hit album ‘Views’ in 2016. The project has numerous hits such as Pop Style, U With Me? Grammy, 9, Hotline Bling, and Controlla, to name a few.

Speaking of the single ‘9’, it sticks out due to one of Drake‘s verses. In this particular verse, the Toronto native and Raptors superfan details how like Bulls legend Michael Jordan, he will never fade away.

“All these handouts, man, it’s getting outta hand I’ma start telling n***. Get it how you can. I got it right now, so I’m everybody’s friend,” said Drake. “If I ever lose I bet we never speak again, I made a decision last night, I’d die for it, Just to show the city what it takes to be alive for it.”

He would continue:

First place, first place, man, we can’t be tied for it. I only drove it five times, paid 1.5 for it Keychain go Jang-a-lang, I wanna do major things. MJ in every way, I just don’t fade away,” Drake said.

“Six upside down, it’s a nine now. Like Mannie, like Stunna, man, shit is big time now. And I made a decision last night that I would die for it.”

Drake – 9 LiveDrake Summer 16 Tour (Verizon Center, Washington DC) 19-08-16 2016-08-22T09:41:50.000Z

Michael Jordan is Still Making Money Years After His Playing Days

Michael Jordan last played in the NBA was back in 2003 as a member of the Washington Wizards unfortunately for Jordan, he wasn’t able to help the Wizards reach the level like he did with the Chicago Bulls in the Finals four years earlier. Yes, Jordan was still better 30 percent of the league at the age of 39 and 40, but he still was no longer the best player on the planet.

It has been 17 years since Jordan last played in the NBA, but that hasn’t stopped his options from grew his net worth through many streams of revenue. Business relationships with Nike, Hanes, Gatorade, and Upper Deck, Jordan also has other business interest which includes three restaurants and a car dealership, according to Forbes.

Per Fox Business, Jordan has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion.

He also owns the Charlotte Hornets, part-owner of the Miami Marlins, and recently partnered with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jenny Buss, Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, and Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens created their Tequila line called ‘Cincoro Tequila.’

“It’s not about the ownership group. It’s not a celebrity-endorsed brand,” said Emilia Fazzalari, the CEO of Cincoro Tequila and the wife of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. “It was never about that. For us, it has always been about the liquid first.”

“Michael’s influence was really as a true tequila lover and a person who only does things right,” Grousbeck said.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared with me earlier this season that was approached about joining the Jordan and the rest of the owners in investing in the Tequila brand but decided to pass.