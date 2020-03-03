Ravens Reportedly Expecting Key Cornerback to Hit Free Agency

Like most NFL teams, the Baltimore Ravens are expecting a little bit of attrition during the free agency period, and one of their mainstays at cornerback could be set to explore the market.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens expect Jimmy Smith to explore free agency. As Hensley said, general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed last week that he believes Smith will be looking at becoming a free agent.

Ravens' preference is to keep Jimmy Smith but it has to come at a certain price. Baltimore is in the bottom half of NFL in cap space and can't splurge on a No. 3 CB. If Smith stays, Ravens have a top-tier CB group with Smith, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 26, 2020

If Jimmy Smith signs elsewhere, Ravens can use allocated cap space to sign FA corner and likely get comp pick next year. It'll be interesting to see what Smith's market will be. When healthy, Smith is an extremely effective defender. But he's missed 20 games over past 4 seasons. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 26, 2020

If Smith exits, the Ravens will have a hole on the back end and will likely be part of the mix to sign a cornerback, but the team could net a compensatory pick from Smith’s departure as well.

Currently, there are no shortage of teams hunting for a reliable cornerback on the market, so Smith could be someone who is in demand for a team in need of a veteran. It will be interesting to see if the Ravens can keep him as he shops around, and if they are motivated to do so.

Jimmy Smith Career Stats

Smith has spent his entire career in Baltimore after being drafted by the team as a first round pick in 2011 out of Colorado. In his career, the 31 year old cornerback has been very solid, putting up 329 tackles, 14 interceptions and 3 defensive touchdowns. He also helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII with his solid play on the back end for Baltimore’s defense. As Hensley points out, the injury history is something which is tough to deny for Smith, however, and that could help in determining his value on the market.

Obviously, losing Smith would be a blow for the Ravens, who’ve come to depend on him as one of their more consistent options at cornerback and a guy they can depend on for veteran leadership in the secondary as well as big plays. It will be interesting to see if Smith would choose to return to Baltimore after looking around.

Ravens 2019 Defensive Statistics

Baltimore’s defense was a top group in the league this season. They were rated the No. 3 defense in terms of total yards allowed (300.6), the No. 6 defense in terms of passing yards per-game (207.2), and the 5th ranked rush defense in the league with 93.4 yards per-game.

A key point? Baltimore also piled up 37 sacks on the season, with Matt Judon accounting for 9.5 in 2019. Obviously, the defense is solid as a whole and has plenty to like moving forward, but the team would have to find a suitable replacement for Judon somewhere considering his overall talent if he were to leave. That’s been rumored so far this offseason. In terms of the defensive backfield, the Ravens collected 13 total picks last season which was a solid number.

The Ravens could be looking to add a new face if they end up losing Smith, and in the case that he leaves, the team will no doubt have to seriously chase a cornerback.

Obviously, Smith’s presence on the back end has been huge for the Ravens throughout his career.

