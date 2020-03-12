Seahawks Meet With Former Pro Bowl Tight End Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The Seahawks are already meeting with free agents just days before the league year officially begins. Seattle is hosting former Redskins tight end Jordan Reed for a visit, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks are able to meet with Reed prior to the start of free agency given he was released by the Redskins. The former Pro Bowler is an ultra-talented pass-catching tight end who has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. Reed did not play during the 2019 season and appeared in 13 games back in 2018. Reed has missed time in each of his seven NFL seasons.

Reed’s best season came in 2015 when the tight end had 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Reed’s Visit Comes Just a Few Weeks After the Seahawks Signed Greg Olsen

The Seahawks are clearly looking to bolster the tight end position this offseason. Seattle already signed former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year contract. Will Dissly’s season was cut short with an injury and is continuing his rehab process. Seahawks GM John Schneider described Dissly as “doing great” during his press conference at the NFL Combine.

“Diss is doing great,” Schneider explained, per Seahawks.com. “Greg’s going to wear 88. I guess they worked out a deal and the money is going to Dissly’s charity of his choice, which is pretty cool.”

It is important to remember that the Seahawks meeting with Reed does not necessarily mean the team will sign the tight end. The Seahawks could also sign Reed to a contract that would essentially mean he still needs to make the training camp roster.

The Seahawks Met With Former Browns Cornerback T.J. Carrie

The Seahawks are also expected to meet with former Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie, per Sirus XM’s Adam Caplan. Carrie is a possible solution for the Seahawks at the nickel corner position.

“Former #Browns CB/S T.J. Carrie is expected to visit the #Seahawks this week, source said. Carrie started 14 games during his 2 seasons with the #Browns. Team is looking to boost their nickel position. They played mostly 3 LBs in nickel last season instead of an extra DB,” Caplan noted on Twitter.

Seattle Is Projected to Have $44.6 Million in Cap Space

Seattle is expected to have significant cap room this offseason. The Seahawks are projected to have $44.6 million in cap space, per OvertheCap.com. Various projections have the Seahawks with a bit more room and the team could gain a bit more space by releasing a few players. Regardless, the Seahawks are expected to be active when free agency begins next week.

The big question of the offseason is what will happen with Jadeveon Clowney. The Seahawks have expressed a desire to re-sign the pass rusher, but Clowney could be seeking more than $20 million per season.

“It’s a landscape thing,” Schneider said, per Seahawks.com. “Trying to figure out—at this point last year, I thought Frank was going to be on our team. It’s really a daily or weekly process of figuring out how you’re going to put this thing together. We have some cap flexibility this year, which is great, but it’s not just about this year. It’s planning for next year and the following year as well. We have to be cognizant of where we’re going.”