Seahawks Linked to Patriots’ Wide Receiver in NFL Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to get Russell Wilson some more weapons in NFL free agency. The Seahawks are one of the teams who has contacted Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, ‘I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player,'” Anderson reported on Twitter.

Dorsett Is a Potential Option as the Seahawks Third Wide Receiver

Dorsett would be a plug-and-play option as the Seahawks’ third wide receiver next to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It would not be a surprising move as the Seahawks showed last season they are looking to add depth at the position. The Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon off waivers, but the receiver is now suspended indefinitely by the NFL. Seattle was also linked to Antonio Brown prior to claiming Gordon, but the team opted not to bring in the former Pro Bowl receiver.

Dorsett posted a career-high five touchdowns last season with the Patriots to go with 29 receptions for 397 yards. He is far from a superstar receiver but would be a solid option for the Seahawks to use in the slot. If the Seahawks signed Dorsett, it would likely be to a reasonable contract that would not impact their ability to bring back Jadeveon Clowney.