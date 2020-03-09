Philly’s Kevin Hart Weighs-In on Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadephia 76ers are currently in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 38-26 record and a game behind the Indiana Pacers coming off a 118-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors over the weekend. The Sixers are still without their dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid has missed the last four games with a left shoulder sprain, while Simmons suffered a lower back injury.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Friday the Sixers are waiting for the “inflammation around the nerve [in Simmons’ lower back] to subside” before determining a firm timetable.

Last month, Sixers coach Brett Brown that the team wasn’t sure how long Simmons would be sidelined.

“I don’t know,” Brown told reporters a day after Simmons suffered the injury Feb. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. “It really is kind of, like, how long is a piece of string? Who knows? Who knows? Whatever the time equals on days, games, period of time, then we can talk more honestly as this thing shakes out. But as it sits right now, that’s how I see the world.”

As for Embiid, he continues to progress towards returning and will be reassessed later today. There was some hope that he could be available on Wednesday against the Pistons, according to the Philly Voice, which was reported first by Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, the Sixers brass wasn’t comfortable in putting a timeframe on his return.

Kevin Hart was on ESPN’s The Jump Over the Weekend

Kevin Hart was at the Warriors and Sixers Game on Saturday, he was in San Francisco doing some philanthropy work with JP Morgan [Chase],, and there is a high level of initiative care financial illiteracy within the urban community. We made sure we touched bases at several high schools in the area. He also got to talk to a lot of entrepreneurs of today and tomorrow during an interview with Israel Gutierrez of ESPN.

During halftime of the Warriors-Sixers game, Hart joined The Jump to discuss his Sixers with Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, and Jalen Rose.

Nichols asked Hart how he felt about his Sixers sitting in the sixth seed right now, and Hart replied that he felt good.

“As the playoffs come, it is all about positioning. You can fight for that number one spot, but ultimately where does that put you,” said Hart. “I think number six puts us in a position to get to the second round, which is ultimately where we want to be.”

The panel pressed Hart to tell the truth about his feelings regarding the Sixers in the sixth spot currently.

Hart continued stating, “We are in the Eastern Conference, so it is all about positioning. Any team in the Eastern Conference in that top five or six is capable of making it to the Finals. It’s about positioning.”

Nichols said, do you think Giannis [Antetokounmpo] plays in the Eastern Conference also, while Scottie Pippen chimed in stating I don’t think he has been watching the Milwaukee Bucks and I don’t think you recognize who the MVP is this year.

“The same Milwaukee Bucks that last year in the playoffs the Toronto Raptors put up a wall that nobody has done in the regular season. You don’t think that Wall is going to show up in the playoffs. If you want to talk basketball, I’m free whenever you want,” Hart said.

