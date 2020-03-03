Snoop Dogg’s Cousin Better Than Beyoncé, Cardi B, Says WWE Superstar [WATCH]

A recent Friday Night Smackdown Live on Fox which featured a rematch of the WWE Super ShowDown Women’s Championship between Bayley and Naomi – but this time, the title was not on the line.

Before the match started, Bayley cut a promo.

“I should not have to be here right now, especially in front of you little idiots. “Yeah, I already made history last night when I beat you, Naomi,” said Bayley.

The history that Bayley is referring to is related to the first woman to win a championship match in Saudi Arabia.

"But I am here for one reason and one reason only. So, allow me to introduce to you a future Grammy Award-winning, future multi-platinum selling artist. She's better than Beyoncé, she is better than Cardi B. She is the one and the only Sasha Banks."

Naomi vs. Bayley: SmackDown, Feb. 28, 2020

If you are not familiar with Sasha Banks, she is a multi-time Raw Women’s Champion and alongside Bayley, the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. When the match finally started between Bayley and Naomi the two went back and forth before Banks would interfere and cause the official to call for the bell. Banks and Bayley would gang up on Naomi before Lacey Evans’ music hit and the match was restarted as a tag team match, which was later won by Naomi and Evans.

This, not the first time a WWE Superstar has name-dropped Beyoncé. Another member of the Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch referenced Queen B back in October of 2019.

Becky Lynch Sounds off on Beyoncé in Houston, Texas

Last October, WWE superstar, and current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was in Houston, Texas, as a part of a Comic-Con convention – the Fandemic Tour 2019 at the NRG Center. During Lynch’s question and answer session, she was asked which non-wrestler would she like to face.

She paused for a couple of seconds and said: “Beyoncé, let’s find out who the real Queen Bee is.”

Two years ago, during a Web Summit in Lisbon, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon shared that WWE wanted to sign Serena Williams at some point.

“I actually happened to be on the same flight as her husband yesterday, but Serena Williams — I mean, the door is open, Serena, I love Serena,” she said.

She has also voiced her desire to sign Conor McGregor and Rob Gronkowski at some point in the future during an interview with TMZ Sports back in April of 2019.

Stephanie McMahon Says She'd Love To Sign Gronk, Conor McGregor To WWE | TMZ Sports

