‘The Season Isn’t Over’: Lakers’ Anthony Davis Makes Bold Prediction

The predictions about the fate of the 2019-20 NBA season have been growing increasingly dire lately and as the nation has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases spreading from coast to coast, it’s easy to think that this year will be lost.

Don’t tell that to Lakers big man Anthony Davis, though. Not only is he doing his best to remain connected with teammates, Davis is keeping in shape because he expects the Lakers to hit the ground running when the NBA finally does resume action—for this season, not next. His fellow Lakers expect the same.

“We’re sending each other highlight tapes because we miss the game,” Davis told the Los Angeles Times. “Guys are finding a way to work out safely because you know the season isn’t over. We want to make sure we pick up where we left off. We were in a great place.”

Indeed, when the season was suspended in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Lakers were 49-14, first in the Western Conference by 5.5 games—a commanding lead considering there were only 19 games left to play. L.A. was two games behind Milwaukee, which leads the Eastern Conference, in the race for the No. 1 overall seed.

But the Lakers had some momentum, beating Milwaukee six days before the season was halted.

Davis Announced Partnership to Help L.A. Workers

While Davis hopes to get back on the floor, he told the paper he understands that the focus is on fighting the disease as a nation—and the fallout from the disease. Davis has partnered with Lineage Logistics, a frozen food outfit in Southern California, to help find jobs for 300 laid-off Staples Center employees. Davis and Lineage have also agreed to match donations up to $250,000 for Feed the Frontlines LA, an organization that is overseeing the purchase of food from restaurants to be used to feed hospital workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Like most of the NBA, and the country, Davis has been disturbed by the march of the coronavirus.

“I just saw yesterday the United States became number one in cases,” Davis told the Times. “It’s kind of just getting out of hand. I’m trying to stay as safe as possible, doing what our team doctors told us and just trying to have a good spirit about everything and tell the people I can reach out to, to stay safe.

“Obviously it’s a tragedy and devastating. There’s a sadness of what’s going on with our players around the league, our players’ families and everyone around the world. When a lot of people are going through it and able to share their stories and share the severity of the situation it helps everyone out. It opens people’s eyes … a lot of people aren’t too informed about it.”

Anthony Davis Looking to Build Playoff Experience

Davis is in his first season with the Lakers and is understandably excited about the team’s prospects this postseason. The Lakers are the betting favorites to win the Western Conference and are even with the Bucks to win the championship.

In his seven seasons with New Orleans, Davis made only two postseason appearances and only once made it out of the first round–in 2018, when the Pelicans swept the Trail Blazers before being knocked out by the Warriors in five games in the second round.

In 13 playoff games, Davis has averaged 30.5 points on 52.6 percent shooting, with 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

