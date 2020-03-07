Tom Brady Free Agency: 3 Teams With Best Chance To Sign Him Away From The Patriots

Tom Brady’s future is one of the biggest topics in the NFL and the entire sports world. Teams can begin speaking with Brady on March 16, and early indications are there at least three teams with an opportunity to sign him away from the New England Patriots.

Where will the 42-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion land? If pressed to tab three teams with the best chance to lure Brady away from the Patriots, the following three have some key things in their favor. Neither is in a particularly cold climate. All have exciting offensive weapons and two have the kinds of defensive presence that could make Brady, and any other capable quarterback’s life easier.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have emerged as perhaps the team with the best chance of signing Brady outside of New England. In fact, per recent reports from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “the Titans believe that they have a pretty good chance in a head-to-head matchup with the Patriots to land Brady.”

The Titans are fresh off a berth in the AFC Championship Game. In fact, it was the Titans that sent Brady and Co. home early in the first round of the playoffs. Behind head coach, former Patriot and good friend of Brady, Mike Vrabel, the Titans also upset the Baltimore Ravens before being turned away by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

When you factor in what the Titans already have in place and the relationship between Vrabel and Brady, it’s pretty easy to see why the Titans could pose the Patriots the biggest threat in the chase to sign the future Hall-of-Famer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Consider this a little bit of a longshot, but something worth considering. Obviously, when it comes to preferable climates, it doesn’t get much better than Tampa in the fall and winter. Secondly, the Bucs have something that few others can offer Brady, and that’s an elite pass-catching weapon. Mike Evans is a top-5 receiver in the NFL and it has been about 11 years since Brady had that luxury at the wide receiver spot.

Also, the Bucs have strong leadership in veteran head coach Bruce Arians. This is important for a player like Brady who has been coached by an all-time great like Bill Belichick his entire career. Brady might be hesitant to sign with an interested team that doesn’t have strong leadership. The Bucs were 7-9 with Jameis Winston at QB. Without question, Brady represents a significant upgrade at the most important position.

It stands to reason his presence could account for at least three wins in the regular season which could mean a postseason berth where anything can happen.

Los Angeles Chargers

With Philip Rivers heading out of SoCal, Brady could be a fit to step into Chargerland. Rivers didn’t have a great season in 2019 with nearly as many picks as TD passes, and with him gone, the Chargers are looking at Tyrod Taylor as their starter. Taylor isn’t incompetent, but he also isn’t what you would refer to as a franchise QB.

If there is a player who could seemingly step into a position of authority and leadership for an offense desperately in need of that sort of presence, it’s Brady. Keenan Allen was healthy and played in all 16 games in 2019. He amassed 104 catches, 1199 yards, and six TDs. Austin Ekeler, the likely successor to Melvin Gordon, was an excellent all-purpose option out of the backfield.

The Chargers’ defense isn’t in as bad of shape as it may appear. Joey Bosa is a legitimate pass-rushing star and the team played much of the season without all-world safety Derwin James. The Chargers may not be the leaders in the clubhouse when it comes to the realistic pursuit of signing Brady, but they are in the ballpark.