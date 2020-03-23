Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Major Move Ahead of UFC 249

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer training at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, Calif., where the fighter usually ends his training camps. Instead, the 31-year-old moved his UFC 249 training camp to Russia where the fighter will finish prepping for his upcoming battle against top-rated contender Tony Ferguson on Apr. 18.

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but now the location of the next big UFC pay-per-view event of the year is unknown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, UFC president Dana White revealed last week the company would do everything it could to ensure UFC 249 would happen next month.

Will UFC 249 Happen on April 18?

Fans remain hopeful UFC 249 will happen on April 18. Part of that is likely just the break from reality the event could offer people around the world who are dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic. But another huge piece of the puzzle is how long fans have waited to see Nurmagomedov and Ferguson inside the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov is arguably the most dominant force in MMA right now. He’s never lost a fight, and he’s seemed virtually unbeatable across all promotions. In fact, while the UFC still ranks Jon Jones at No. 1 on its official pound-for-pound list with Nurmagomedov at No. 2, the lightweight champion moved into the No. 1 spot all by himself on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list.

But Ferguson will enter UFC 249 having won 12 straight fights dating all the way back to 2013. Additionally, the 36-year-old American is unlike any opponent that Nurmagomedov has ever faced before. His aggression, hectic style and ability to score from his back make Khabib vs. Ferguson a compelling matchup no matter when or where it happens.

Additionally, the co-main event of UFC 249 is a hotly-anticipated rematch between Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas. Both are former women’s strawweight champions and a win at UFC 249 could net the victor next crack at current champ Zhang Weili.

Will UFC 249 happen on Apr. 18? If so, the main event and co-main event should make for compelling action.

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson Fight Card

UFC 249 features the long-coveted showdown between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as well as a slew of other noteworthy and important fights. While the location of the event hasn’t yet been revealed, the currently planned UFC 249 fight card is listed below.

UFC 248 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Hernandez

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC 248 Prelims (ESPN)

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Gian Villante vs. Ben Rothwell

UFC 248 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Karl Roberson vs. Makhmud Muradov

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmogmadov

