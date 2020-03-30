Frustrated Khabib Reveals Why UFC 249 Is Likely Cancelled

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov probably won’t be able to participate in the main event of UFC 249 next month. The 31-year-old revealed to his fans via Instagram Live on Monday that he was stuck in Russia and forbidden to leave that country due to the recently established cross-border travel ban put in place there as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, Nurmagomedov explained the circumstances that led to his fifth scheduled fight with Ferguson probably being doomed to fall through for the fifth time.

“We were training in the AKA without any information regarding the fight, where and how is it going to happen,” Nurmagomedov said per the RT Sport translation.

“Then the UFC told us that the fight 100% isn’t happening in the States. And they said that 99% that it will happen in Emirates, Abu Dhabi,” Nurmagomedov said.

“After talking to the UFC we decided to fly over to the Emirates a month before the fight. I don’t remember the exact date, it was 19th or 20th, I’ll have to check,” said Nurmagomedov. “But when we landed in Emirates we learned that they are going to close borders. And no one will be able to leave or fly in, with exception for residents.”

“So we had to fly back to Russia. Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day,” said Nurmagomedov. “Although I don’t know what am I preparing for. Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.”

UFC 249 Could Still Happen Without Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov suggested UFC 249 could still go ahead without him and even said someone told him the UFC was considering alternative opponents for Ferguson in the main event.

“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me. OK, go ahead,” Nurmagomedov said.

However, even if UFC 249 proceeds in some form, it won’t be the same UFC 249 fans had been looking forward to seeing all year long. Moreover, it seems just as likely now that the entire card will be canceled. Nurmagomedov himself seemed somewhat skeptical about the UFC being able to pull the card off with all the restrictions all over the world right now. And with half the original main event unable to attend, others may agree.

Frustrated UFC Champ: ‘I Am Here Not of My Own Will’

Nurmagomedov seems super frustrated with the latest development in the UFC’s continuing saga of trying to make UFC 249 happen under such dire circumstances.

“Everyone should follow the laws,” said Nurmagomedov. “I am not against it, I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight they aren’t getting any money.”

Still, Nurmagomedov trained hard for UFC 249 and has long wanted to face Ferguson to determine which of the fighters is the best at 155 pounds. Now, UFC 249 could go on for Ferguson but probably not for Nurmagomedov. That seems to frustrate the champion.

“I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia,” Nurmagomedov said. “But I am here not on my own will.”

UFC 249 was originally supposed to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 18. But those plans changed after the coronavirus pandemic. UFC president Dana White badly wants UFC 249 to happen, but it seems less likely every day that the event will actually take place.

“The UFC told me that this fight 100% isn’t happening in the USA, and even if it’s not happening in the Emirates it will happen on this side of Atlantic,” said Nurmagomedov. “We discussed everything with the UFC. By that time I already spent 5 weeks of hard training in the AKA.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White Suffers Humongous Setbacks to UFC 249 Plans

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson