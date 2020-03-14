Coronavirus: Planned UFC Events Moved to Nevada in Jeopardy

The UFC’s plan to move upcoming fights to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nev., might be in jeopardy after the Nevada Athletic Commission suspended all combat sports events in the state through March 25 during an emergency meeting held on Saturday in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Athletic’s Shaheen Al-Shatti, the NAC announced it will revoke all licenses for combat sports through March 25. While that move won’t immediately affect the planned UFC events for March 28 and April 11, the commission will meet again on March 25 to determine whether it’s safe for those events, and others, to go on as planned.

The UFC moved its upcoming March 28 event, UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik, from Columbus, Ohio, to its Apex facility in Las Vegas after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine banned gatherings of 100 or more people.

It did the same for it’s April 11 event, UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown banned similar gatherings of 250 or more.

But the state’s recent move to suspend all combat sports licenses until March 25, and additional plan to meet again on that date to decide how to proceed further, potentially could disrupt the UFC’s current plans.

According to Bleacher Report, there are also boxing events scheduled by the PBC and Top Rank that could also be impacted, depending on what the commission decides on March 25 when it reconvenes.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: How Coronavirus Could Impact Conor Mcgregor’s Next Fight

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson