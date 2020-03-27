UFC Champ Jon Jones’ Bodycam Arrest Footage Released [WATCH]

On Thursday, March 26, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones was arrested and charged with four different counts, including aggravated DWI and a gun charge. As per the “Notice of Bond Arraignment” Heavy retrieved from the Albuquerque Police Department, Jones is set to appear in court on April 9.

To read the full details of the arrest, click here. The bodycam footage of Bones’ arrest has been released:

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jon Jones Was Arrested After Performing Multiple Sobriety Tests

At the start of the video, arresting officer, Officer Johnson, said to Jones that he had to do a DWI investigation and asked if he had anything to drink before he went driving in the 2019 Jeep.

Bones replied, “Yeah earlier.” He told Officer Johnson that he had a drink of vodka. Jones then proceeded to do a sobriety test, and was asked to step outside of the vehicle.

Jones then did a field sobriety test, including a test having him walk on an imaginary line for nine steps. Jones is seen in the video performing the test. At one point, he restarted the test because he “wasn’t counting” and told the officer that he had A.D.D. because he gets “punched in the head for a living.”

When he had to start another sobriety test, Jones stated, “My memory is really bad. People don’t know that about me but it’s really bad — it’s really bad.” He then clarified how to perform the test.

After the test, he told the officer that he “got stir crazy” and he got pulled over for being nice to the homeless people. He said, “I got stir crazy and I just wanted to have a drive. It was my first drive in two weeks, and I saw these homeless people, and I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

He then did a few alternative tests, one where he had to touch his fingers to his thumbs and one where he had to count backwards from 47 to 32 — as he was doing the counting test he told Officer Johnson that his daughter was dyslexic.

The UFC light heavyweight champ then had to recite the alphabet, starting from the letter “E” and ending at the letter “P”.

After the alternative tests, Jones was placed under arrest.

Jones, who appeared to get emotional at the end of the video, asked the officer to roll down the window of the police car.

READ NEXT: UFC Fighters Blast Champion Jon Jones For Arrest