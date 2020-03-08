UFC Champ Kamaru Usman Finally Reveals Next Planned Defense

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was thought to have his next title defense lined up against Jorge Masvidal after UFC president Dana White revealed Usman-Masvidal was booked for a massive summer showdown. But over a month has passed after White supposedly confirmed the fight, and the UFC still hasn’t officially announced it. Moreover, neither fighter was openly talking about it being a done deal.

But Usman revealed Saturday to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that his personal plan was facing Masvidal next.

“Of course I want to fight Masvidal,” Usman said per ESPN. “There’s a lot of hype on him. I want to get paid, too.”

Why Masvidal Makes Sense

Still, Usman doesn’t seem to understand what makes Masvidal his next opponent.

“How is he the No. 1 contender? Because of hype? Exactly. You can’t tell me he’s beaten the top guys in the top five to prove he’s the No. 1 contender,” Usman said per ESPN.

But regardless of Usman’s concerns about Masvidal’s ranking, the plain truth of the matter is that Masvidal is the highest-ranked opponent Usman hasn’t yet faced in the division. Masvidal is ranked No. 3 at 170 behind Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington. Usman faced and defeated both Woodley and Covington in 2019, so his next logical choice is surely Masvidal.

“I want to,” Usman said per ESPN. “I absolutely want to. Nothing is official. We’ve still gotta work through contractual things. But definitely. I want to. If the people want it, I always want to give the people what they want. They wanted [me to fight] Colby [Covington] and I gave them Colby.”

So Usman essentially said nothing was official yet no matter what White had claimed last month. Regardless, Usman also confirmed he wanted to face and defeat the fighter the fans want to see him face most.

Barring a surprising megafight announcement for Conor McGregor against either Usman or Masvidal, the fight most fans want to see in the welterweight division is likely Usman vs. Masvidal. Usman is one of the hottest UFC champions in the company right now, coming off the biggest win of his career at UFC 245 in December against Covington.

Meanwhile, Masvidal is the first-ever UFC “BMF” champion thanks to his stoppage win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November.

Usman Waiting on Contract From UFC

Usman told ESPN he was ready to sign the contract to defend his welterweight title against Masvidal. If White’s previously revealed plan turns out to be true, it probably means Usman-Masvidal will headline UFC 251 on July 11.

“If they did (offer Masvidal), of course, we’d sign that,” Usman said per ESPN. “That’s the fight that they want.”

