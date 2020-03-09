Flyweight Queen Valentina Shevchenko Slams UFC 248’s Zhang Weili

On March 7, two strawweight fighters went to war and gave fans around the world one of the most exciting title matches in UFC history. UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili defeated former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk by split decision in the co-main event of UFC 248. The match featured back-and-forth non-stop striking action for five straight rounds.

One fighter didn’t agree with the decision win for Zhang, however, and that’s UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko.

Shevchenko doesn’t believe the right fighter got her hand raised on Saturday night. During an interview with TMZ, the flyweight queen said that she thought Jedrzejczyk had more effective striking than Zhang. Bullet also tweeted who she thought won the bout:

Shevchenko agreed with UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s tweet about the match, which said, “Amazing contest! Wrong decision.”

Shevchenko Doesn’t Believe Zhang Can Compete at the Highest Level

She said that Magnum is a good fighter, but now that has seen Zhang fight at a higher level, she believes Magnum’s skills aren’t enough to win against the upper echelon of female fighters. Shevchenko wishes Zhang luck, but she doesn’t think Zhang will be victorious in her next title defense.

It’s unclear who Zhang’s next opponent will be, but presumably it will be the winner of UFC 249’s Rose Namajuans and Jessica Andrade, or a rematch with Jedrzejczyk.

Magnum officially defended her strawweight title for the first time when she was declared victorious at UFC 248. She also extended her winning streak to 21 straight fights, and her professional MMA record improved to 21-1. Magnum has not lost since her first pro fight back in 2013.

Bullet Is Willing to Fight Anyone, and That Includes Magnum

When asked by TMZ if she would fight the UFC strawweight champ, Shevchenko responded that she doesn’t have an issue fighting anyone, including Zhang as well as Amanda Nunes. Bullet said, “I’m here to fight anyone, but I don’t see Weili [winning her] next title defense. Seeing her fight with Joanna, you see how difficult it was for [her] to fight with this kind of opponent.”

Bullet told TMZ that Zhang struggled and had trouble with Jedrzejczyk , and said, “you [see] her fighting against me? I don’t think so.”

Shevchenko defeated Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision in December of 2018 at UFC 231 to win the vacant flyweight title. She has since gone on to defend her belt three times including her last win at UFC 247 when she dominated Katlyn Chookagian en route to a third-round TKO.

