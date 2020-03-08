Yoel Romero Goes on Savage Tirade About Israel Adesanya After UFC 248 [WATCH]

After his loss to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 248, Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero aired out his frustrations with the fight during a six-minute tirade. The rant took place during an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter after March 7’s match.

Romero covered everything from respecting the working class people that paid for the PPV to it being disrespectful that Adesanya compares himself to the longtime middleweight king Anderson Silva.

Here is the interview:

I asked @YoelRomeroMMA whether he had lost respect for Israel Adesanya following their fight. His answer was six minutes long. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/WL4lXu9xjx — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 8, 2020

Romero Said ‘Fans Expect Blood & Adrenanline’ For the UFC 248 Main Event

The question that started Romero’s rant was if he lost respect for Adesanya after the fight. The Soldier of God answered, “Don’t ask me that question, ask the fans. You have to respect the fans, you have to respect the working class who deserve to get a show. These people work to eat, and they work to survive, and they’re spending money to watch pay-per-views, and they expect a fight. They expect a show.”

Romero continued, “Supposedly and apparently the UFC is the best show on Earth, but how are they going to put forth a champion that can’t put up a show. This is what the fans are trying to pay for but they’re not getting it. What people are getting is a guy that’s running the whole time.”

He then continued with comments like The Last Stylebender wouldn’t engage him, he would mop the floor with Adesanya in a wrestling match, Adesanya poked him in the eye and that it was disrespectful for the champion to compare himself to UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Adesanya Continues His Undefeated Streak and Romero Falls to 1-4 In His Last 5 Matches

Controversial match or not, the history books have the UFC 248 fight between Romero and Adesanya as a win for The Last Stylebender. He retained his middleweight belt and improved his professional record to 16-0.

Adesanya already has his next opponent lined up. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that The Last Stylebender’s next opponent will be the No. 2 ranked middleweight, Paulo Costa. Costa is currently mending a bicep injury, which is why Romero was slotted in against The Last Stylebender at UFC 248.

With the loss to Adesanya, The Soldier of God’s falls to 13-5 in his MMA career, with four of those losses coming in his last five bouts. It’s unclear where the 42-year-old Olympian goes from here, but he has made it clear that he isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon.

Romero recently said that he wants to fight longer than Bernard Hopkins, who had his last bout at 51 years old.

