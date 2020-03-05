Zhang Weili & Joanna Jedrzejczyk Get Into Heated Exchange [WATCH]

The UFC strawweight champion, Zhang “Magnum” Weili and her challenger, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, got into a heated exchange while facing off before their clash on Saturday night at UFC 248. The two are scheduled to fight in a five round co-main event on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And during a face off on Thursday, the two women had a back-and-forth NSFW dialogue. Here is the video via the UFC’s Twitter:

* MIC'D UP * 🎤 Listen in as the champ and challenger bring the HEAT! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/syAQlqbOgR — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2020

This will be Magnum’s first strawweight title defense since winning the belt at UFC Fight Night 157 when she finished the champ Jessica Andrade by first-round TKO. It is a belt Jedrzejczyk knows well as she was the queen of the division for over two years.

