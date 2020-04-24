NFL Draft: Highlights of 49ers’ Dynamic DL Selected at No. 14 [WATCH]

The San Francisco 49ers had two first-round draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: the 13th and 31st overall picks.

The team had been linked to mega-talented Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in multiple mock drafts, or perhaps Alabama’s standout wideout Jerry Jeudy, but the Niners went defense instead.

The 49ers acquired the 13th overall pick when they sent All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in March, and they moved down one slot, swapping picks with Tampa Bay. With the 14th overall spot, they selected South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the 49ers had several trade offers for the 14th pick, but they turned them down in order to snag Kinlaw at 14.

The #49ers stick and take stud DT from South Carolina Javon Kinlaw. His knees caused a slide out of the Top 10, but SF grabs the player with endless potential. SF turned down trade inquiries to stick here. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Here are some of Kinlaw’s highlights from his time at South Carolina:

