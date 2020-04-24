1st-Round Draft Pick Andrew Thomas Addresses Giants Fans [WATCH]

Not many New York Giants fans were prepared for what ultimately happened in the first round. Despite a plethora of reports that Big Blue was eyeing a trade, New York stayed put and shocked the draft world with the selection of Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

A good chunk of Giants fandom may be currently questioning their Giants’ sanity, while other more intense fans will likely be looking for new TVs on Amazon tomorrow morning.

However, despite some initial backlash, Andrew Thomas assures you, he’s “ready to get to work.”

Andrew Thomas Pumped to be a Giant

The Giants’ likely starting right tackle for 2020 NFL season took to New York’s official Instagram page to pledge his excitement to be a member of Big Blue.

Hey what’s up guys Andrew Thomas here. First I want to thank god for this oppertunity that he’s given me. I want to give thanks to all the first responders out there risking their lives to take care of our people. I’m excited to be a part of Big Blue, I’m ready to get to work, I can’t wait to get to New York.

Joe Judge Speaks Highly of Thomas

Joe Judge knows the value of keeping your quarterback protected. He comes from a franchise in New England where Tom Brady was rarely touched, something that obviously led to long-term success.

Judge hopes to find the same consistency in New York, and feels the selection of Thomas will help the Giants’ offensive unit get there. He called the Georgia product a “tremendous move to help Daniel play more confident.”

According to NY Post’s Paul Schwartz, Judge’s statement happens to be the first time that the coach has addressed his quarterback by name. The coach had been avoiding calling players by name in a ploy to further his mission of preaching competition at every position.

Jones notably struggled with ball protection a season ago, putting the ball on the ground a concerning 18 times in his rookie campaign. The addition of Thomas should help cut down on those miscues.

Where Does Thomas Fit on NY’s O-Line?

Despite Nate Solder’s struggles since joining the Giants, chances are he’s here to stay, at least for the short term. That means that he has the left tackle spot locked down.

However, New York had a glaring hole on the right side of their offensive line prior to Thursday night, one that they hope Thomas can fill. Last year’s starting right tackle Mike Remmers is now in Kansas City. While the team did add Cam Fleming in free agency this offseason, he’s best served as a swing tackle, a position he will likely man moving forward now that Thomas can fill the void at right tackle.

Solder, Thomas, Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler are all almost guaranteed to nail down four of the starting five spots along the Giants’ offensive line. Center is still a concern for New York, a position they could very well address atop the second-round on day two of the draft tomorrow night.

