Bears Place Former Second-Round Pick on Trade Block: Report

The Adam Shaheen Experiment may be reaching its seemingly inevitable conclusion.

Per NFL analyst Mike Garofolo, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace has finally given up on Shaheen after selecting him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has put the fourth-year tight end on the trade block.

More players available…Malik Hooker, Indy, PJ Hall Oakland, Rasul Douglas Phila, Adam Sheehan, Chicago. It's going to be a fun week. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 21, 2020

Shaheen started 13 games in his three seasons with the Bears, playing in 27. Injuries plagued his time in Chicago every year. He had his best year as a rookie in 2017, when he had 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns in 13 contests. He hurt his chest late in the season that year, and missed the final three games. In 2018, Shaheen began the season on the injured reserve list with a foot/ankle injury, and he winded up missing 10 games. Last year, he ended the season on IR after missing the entire preseason due to injury. He started just two games in 2019.

Now, it looks like his time in a Bears uniform is up.

Injuries Undoubtedly Hurt Adam Shaheen, But He Was Always a Question Mark

There’s no question back-to-back-to-back injuries hindered the development of Shaheen, but he was always a risky pick for Pace. Shaheen came out of Division II school Ashland, where he dominated against weaker competition. That dominance never transferred over to his pro game. His power, size, and speed made him an intriguing prospect in the draft that year, but his lack of blocking skills coupled with his in ability to adjust to the NFL made him a bit of a wasted pick for the Bears.

Pace said the following about Shaheen at the Bears’ post-season press conference in December: “So Shaheen’s talented. What has hurt his development, especially being raw, small school, is just the time he’s missed. When he’s played, we’ve liked what we’ve seen. He just hasn’t put it out there long enough. So he knows that. We’ve talked to him about that. He’s frustrated. We’re frustrated. He needs to stay healthy to continue to develop as a young player.” It seems after a postseason evaluation of the position, the Bears are ready to re-vamp the tight ends room.

Bears Tight Ends Room: Jimmy Graham & Demetrius Harris Will Lead

Chicago signed veteran Jimmy Graham to a two-year deal last month, and they just released Trey Burton two seasons in to a four-year, $32 million deal. They also picked up veteran Demetrius Harris from the Chiefs earlier this year. Pace mentioned both Graham and Harris specifically as two players he thinks will “fortify” the team’s tight ends room.

Ryan Pace said of the Bears' tight end position: "We have some guys there we like. … With the addition of Jimmy Graham, Demetrius Harris, that helps us fortify that group." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 21, 2020

Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears look to fortify the position even more in the later rounds of the draft. Graham is better and more durable than Burton, but he’s also 33-years old.

And while he is an excellent blocker and familiar with Matt Nagy’s offense, Harris isn’t a savvy route-runner, and he’s not going to create much fear in opposing defenses. It wouldn’t be at all shocking if Pace and company snagged a young tight end with promise, but don’t expect the Bears to spend a second round pick on one. The Bears are likely looking to trade back, and besides — snagging a tight end in round two didn’t work out so well last time.

READ NEXT: NFL Draft: Bears Executive ‘Enamored’ of DB Drawing Darius Slay Comparisons