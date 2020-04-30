Bears Rookie Jaylon Johnson Reveals Epic Goals for 2020 Season

Jaylon Johnson has major goals. When the Bears‘ recent second-round draft pick went on ESPN 1000’s Carmen and Jurko Show on Wednesday, he talked about everything from recovering from shoulder surgery to how he has been filling his days during quarantine. He also shared some pretty lofty goals for his first year in the league.

Johnson said he has three primary goals for his rookie season. Nothing major — he just wants to become a starter on the team, win Rookie of the Year on the defensive side — and he also wants a Super Bowl ring at the end of the season.

Bears Rookie Jaylon Johnson’s Goals Should Encourage Bears Fans

The Bears took Johnson in the second round with their 50th overall pick. Johnson seemed to be both confident and excited about the opportunity to play in Chicago. He said his best attribute was going to be his ability to cover the opposing team’s No. 1 wideout, noting he was versatile enough to thrive in both man and zone coverage. But in order to cover the opponent’s top receiver, you have to be starting — but don’t worry. That’s the first of Johnson’s goals. When he was asked what he wanted to accomplish this season, he didn’t hesitate.

“Definitely become a starter, that’s one,” Johnson began. “Two, I want to be … Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, and to win a Super Bowl.” Bears fans have to love that kind of fire and confidence coming from their new rookie.

What Are Jaylon Johnson’s DROY Chances?

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron noted that Johnson’s chances of winning Defensive Rookie of the Year aren’t the best, at least not according to early projections from oddsmakers. “The opening Rookie of the Year odds aren’t terribly optimistic,” Infante said. “Jaylon Johnson finds his odds just outside the top-20 for DROY at +3050, on average, which equates to a 3.2% probability.” So — just over a 3 percent chance? Those may be just the kind of underdog-type odds that could motivate Johnson, who is already going to surprise a great number of people.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson played 1,256 snaps in coverage and allowed just three touchdowns in that time — a ridiculous stat. He was a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 selection in his three years with the Utes. He had seven interceptions in his three years at Utah to go with 21 passes defensed.

Jaylon Johnson career at Utah: 1,256 Coverage snaps

3 TDs allowed pic.twitter.com/FVmIFCwlbt — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 5, 2020

His becoming a starter seems like a certainty. Johnson should be more than equipped to replace departed veteran Prince Amukamara. He will have to beat out Kevin Toliver II, Tre Roberson and Artie Burns, but he should be able to eventually if he doesn’t right away.

Johnson also discussed the shoulder surgery he had after the combine to repair the torn labrum he played through all of last season. When asked how his recovery was going, he had encouraging things to say. “It’s good. I’m gonna be ready to go,” he said.

