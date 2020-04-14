Bill Belichick Reveals How Tom Brady Impacted His Decisions

Bill Belichick hasn’t spoken a lot about Tom Brady since the future Hall-of-Famer signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, but he did discuss his now-former QB on Tuesday. Per Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal, Belichick said:

Over the last two decades everything we did, every single decision we made in terms of major planning, was made with the idea of how to make things best for Tom Brady.

Amidst the fallout from Brady’s departure, there has been discussion as to who, if anyone, is to blame for the breakup after 20 years of excellence in New England. Based on what we’ve heard from owner Robert Kraft, Brady, and now Belichick, it doesn’t appear as though there is blame to issue.

Tom Brady Expressed an Understanding of the Relationship Between Him and Belichick

Was there a way for Brady to continue on with the Patriots through the end of his career? Perhaps, but when he spoke with Howard Stern last week on the media icon’s SiriusXM show, Brady seemed to be at peace and ready to move on without malice, and with tons of respect for his former coach.

I got into uncharted territory as an athlete because I started to break the mold of what so many other athletes had experienced. So, I got to a point where I was an older athlete, and he [Belichick] started to plan for the future which is what his responsibility is. And I don’t fault him for that. That’s what he should be doing. That’s what every coach should be doing. Not that I would ever coach, but if I’m ever in a position of authority, I would understand that too. I recognize that. We’ve talked about it.

Robert Kraft Careful When Navigating the Sensitive Situation

It would appear all sides are parting with mutual respect as they attempt to tackle the next challenge in their professional careers. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has described his relationship with Brady as a father-son-like bond.

It seems he would have been fine with Brady retiring as a Patriot, but because Belichick has been given and obviously produced with all power regarding player-personnel decisions, Kraft has put personal connection aside, allowing his coach/general manager to do his job.

This Separation is Far Better Than Brett Favre’s Break From the Packers

The Brady-Patriots breakup could have been a lot worse. When Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre left the organization, the split was messy, to say the least. He was not ready to give way to Aaron Rodgers, and there was bad blood seemingly on both sides.

It took years to heal those wounds, but Favre and the organization are back on the same page. When it comes time to honor Brady in New England, the two sides will not have to overcome those kinds of impediments.

