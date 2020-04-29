Browns Draft Pick Fires Back at Reporter on Twitter

New Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit is already gaining quite the reputation with the media in his new city.

The Browns second-round pick made some big statements during his initial conference call with reporters following Cleveland selecting him with the 44th overall pick and fired back at a reporter on Twitter on Tuesday who was a bit critical of Delpit’s declarations.

“Delpit has compared himself to Ed Reed and declared the Browns as the best secondary in the NFL during this Zoom call,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic tweeted. “Suddenly everything feels normal again.”

said I grew up watching his game and try to model my game after his & if you don’t have confidence in your squad ya not doing it right! https://t.co/Oy2AE5zAYQ — GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) April 28, 2020

Delpit fired back, saying he was taken out of context: “Said I grew up watching his game and try to model my game after his & if you don’t have confidence in your squad ya not doing it right!”

Grant Delpit Says Ankle Injury Led to Tackling Problems

It’s not the first time Delpit has had an interesting interaction with a reporter. On his draft night, Delpit playfully fired back at a reporter who asked about his tackling concerns.

“I’m so tired of hearing that I can’t tackle. I might tackle you for asking that question,” Delpit said playfully before getting more serious. “I had a high-ankle sprain in the middle of the season around Week 7 or Week 8. It was tough. On Sunday mornings, I could barely walk, but I wanted to be there for my team. I think that me being hurt was something that I wasn’t worried about.

“I came to LSU with my dream. I was not going to let a sprained ankle keep me from off the field when we were trying to win a National Championship. I wanted to show all my brothers that I wasn’t selfish, and it worked out.”

Grant Delpit Reveals Jersey Number With Browns

Delpit won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He was an unanimous first-team All-American in 2018 and followed this year with second-team All-American honors after notching 65 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the undefeated, national champion Tigers.

Delpit wore No. 7 and 9 at LSU but is shifting to 22 in the NFL.

Grant Delpit Brings Swagger to Browns Secondary

Delpit is excited to join a Browns secondary that includes his former LSU teammate Greedy Williams and Ohio State product Denzel Ward, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

“Without a doubt. Top dogs in the NFL,” Delpit said. “We are coming in with that swagger, with that mentality and really a dog mentality – pun intended. I think that we are going to have the best secondary in the NFL with Greedy, (CB) Denzel (Ward). I am coming in with that mentality and win as a team and defense.

“The best. You can headline it, all caps.”

Delpit didn’t leave a lot of wiggle room with the bold statement and his buddy Greedy might be able to share some knowledge once they touch base. After getting drafted by the Browns in 2019, Williams declared the Browns were going to the Super Bowl. That obviously did not happen and Cleveland missed the postseason for a 17th consecutive season.

“I know one thing — that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year,” Williams said. “That’s a fact.”

