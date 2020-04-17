Browns RB Nick Chubb Goes Viral After Jersey Reveal

The Cleveland Browns revealed their new jerseys this week and running back Nick Chubb couldn’t contain his excitement, so much so that the stoic Pro Bowler took to social media to celebrate.

Chubb, who is notoriously quiet, filmed himself dancing to the Justin Bieber song, “Come Around Me.” Chubb captioned the post: “When those new jerseys come in” and it was almost universally met with crying laughing faces.

“Brah, who is this,” wrote former Browns and current Raiders safety Damarious Randall.

“I LOVE TO SEEEEEEE THIS,” Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wrote.

Chubb is not the only one digging the jerseys. The player reactions have been unanimously positive and 83 percent of fans were in favor of the new look in a poll run by Heavy on our Facebook page.

The shock came from Chubb’s reputation as an introvert. He’s not flashy on the field while he’s mowing down defenders and eating up yards, and Chubb was even voted “most quiet” by his teammates last season.

“I’m just private. I don’t really open up to everyone. I don’t know where it comes from, it’s just how I’ve always been. People closest to me, they won’t say I’m quiet. Some might call me a (jerk). If I don’t know you, I just won’t talk to you.”

Nick Chubb Came up Just Short of Rushing Title

Chubb came up just short of the rushing title last season, watching Derrick Henry surge by him with a 211-yard performance in the season finale. Chubb totaled just 86 yards over the final two weeks, finishing the year with 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns.

But when it came to the quest to be the NFL’s top rusher, Chubb didn’t say a word.

“You hear guys say, ‘All I want is the team to win. All I want is team success.’ And I’m willing to bet Nick truly does want just team success, and he would trade wins and everything for yards and touchdowns,” Browns veteran Joel Bitonio said last season, per WKYC. “And it’s a credit to him, man. You get a team of 53 Nick Chubbs, you’re going to be doing something right.”

The prospect of blocking for Chubb is something that has newly-signed tackle Jack Conklin excited.

Conklin helped blow open holes for Henry, who collected 1,540 on the ground and went on to tear up the playoffs with two games over 180 yards, leading the Titans to the AFC Championship. He hopes to do the same for Chubb.

“To be able to switch teams and have a guy who’s just as good [as Henry] and be able to have an opportunity to go win that record again next year, that’s my goal,” Conklin said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I want to help us get there and help Chubb reach that goal and win that.”

Browns Pumped for Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt Pairing

The Browns don’t just have Chubb. They also have former NFL rushing champ Kareem Hunt in their arsenal.

After returning to the active lineup following an eight-game suspension, Hunt finished last season with 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 37 balls out of the backfield for 285 yards.

In his first two seasons, Hunt — a Toledo product — racked up 2,151 rushing yards, 833 receiving yards. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as the league’s leading rusher and was on pace for another strong season before being let go by Kansas City.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is excited about the potential of the two running backs.

“Nick Chubb, man, wow the tape is so impressive. I can’t wait to meet Nick Chubb the person because everyone is raving about him,” Stefanski said on ESPN 850 Thursday, via the Browns website. “(Hunt) is such a talented player. He’s from Ohio, so I know I’m going to get a chance to visit with him at some point.

“If we’ve got two good ones, we’ll figure it out. That’s no problem for us. That’s a good problem if it’s a problem at all. It’s our job to make sure we’ve got all these good players, let’s use them. Let’s use them in the right way.”

