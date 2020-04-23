Browns Trade Target Trent Williams Drops Cryptic Clues on Deal

It appears to be only a matter of time before the Washington Redskins decide to deal disgruntled offensive tackle Trent Williams and some clues online from the seven-time Pro Bowler appear to point to the Cleveland Browns as the most likely destination.

Williams took to Instagram with a cryptic message on Wednesday, leading many to believe that a deal is imminent.

Check this… 👀 Trent Williams followed Baker Mayfield, OBJ, Landry and proceeded to post this on his IG 😳 #Browns #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3Pg49W9a65 — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) April 23, 2020

Williams then went on to follow Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and other Cleveland players.

Williams has long been a target for the Browns, going back to previous general manager John Dorsey, who tried to strike a deal for the seven-time Pro Bowler at the trade deadline last season.

Williams held out for the first part of last year. According to ESPN, Williams’ early-season absence had to do with his distrust of the team’s medical staff, something that stems from a growth on his head he had removed in the offseason. After returning, he failed his physical due to helmet discomfort stemming from the growth removal and never played a game.

Williams agent, Vincent Taylor, assured The Athletic that his client is ready to get back on the field.

“Trent is excited to resume his Pro Bowl career with a team interested in a player of his stature,” Taylor said. “We really appreciate and respect Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity. This isn’t about a contract, but time for a change of scenery.”

Browns a Logical Destination for Trent Williams

The asking price was high for Williams last season, with it reportedly elevating to a first-round pick and even some notable players on the Browns roster.

With the situation stretching out, it’s been widely assumed that a second-round pick would be more than enough to get the job done. However, if the market isn’t there for Williams, the price could drop, as Grant Paulsen of NBCSports Washington laid out in an appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

“I think best case scenario for them right now, they should do cartwheels better than a 3rd rounder,” Paulsen told Bull and Fox. “if they get a 3rd next year and a 4th or a 5th this year, to me, that would be enough to get this done.”

.@granthpaulsen tells @BullandFox the #Redskins "have to trade Trent Williams, I wouldn't think twice about it as a GM; I think he's got a couple really good football seasons left in him, will make Pro Bowls in the future"https://t.co/XSgI7OkYpK pic.twitter.com/D9PcBMp6d9 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 23, 2020

The Browns have been looking for a solution at left tackle since future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas retired.

The Browns’ current pillars on the line include JC Tretter and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio. Tretter signed a long-term deal last season and Bitonio is signed through the 2022 season.

While there were a variety of problems with last year’s Browns squad that prevented them from playing at their full potential, quarterback Baker Mayfield might have suffered the most, having to play on the run most downs.

After garnering some MVP hype in the preseason, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at his disposal.

The Browns addressed the offensive line in free agency by inking Jack Conklin to a rich free agent deal. Cleveland will not bring back Greg Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick who was arrested with 157 pounds of marijuana on him at the US-Mexico border.

Williams would be excited to head to Cleveland, as his former position coach, Bill Callahan, is on the Browns staff, which could be extra incentive for a deal to get done.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made sure to note in his recent press conferences that he will be very aggressive in an attempt to improve the roster. He had an interesting answer when asked about a possible trade for a veteran.

“In terms of likeliness, we will probably never know until we are closer to the draft, but we will explore any avenue that can improve the roster,” Berry said. “It truly is the approach. Anything that we think can help improve the team, we are going to be actively exploring it and will certainly listen but I can’t say anything specific.”

