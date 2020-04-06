Potential Draft-Day Trade for Pro Bowler by Browns Detailed by Insider

The Cleveland Browns have been courting a trade with Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams for quite some time, and there’s a chance it could happen during the draft.

The Browns are expected to “wheel and deal” on draft day to upgrade the roster, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. And if all of their left tackle targets fall off the board by the No. 10 pick, Cabot sees a situation where the Browns could make a move for Williams.

“I think anything is possible on draft day, including trying to trade for Williams if their top targets at offensive tackle are gone,” Cabot reported in her latest Q&A column. “However, I do believe that one of their top choices will be there at No. 10 and that they’ll stay there and select the heir apparent to Joe Thomas.”

A statement from Trent Williams’ agent Vincent Taylor to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/jU04QMpegE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs and Jedrick Wills are reportedly among the players the Browns will be looking at with their first-round pick.

Browns Have Been Targeting Williams for Some Time

The Browns interest in Williams goes back to last season, when the previous regime looked to swing a trade for the seven-time Pro Bowler at the deadline. However, the asking price was simply too high.

Williams — a seven-time Pro Bowl selection — held out for the first part of the season. According to ESPN, Williams’ early-season absence had to do with his distrust of the team’s medical staff, something that stems from a growth on his head he had removed in the offseason. After returning, he failed his physical due to helmet discomfort stemming from the growth removal.

Williams agent, Vincent Taylor, told The Athletic that his client is ready to get back on the field.

“Trent is excited to resume his Pro Bowl career with a team interested in a player of his stature,” Taylor said. “We really appreciate and respect Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity. This isn’t about a contract, but time for a change of scenery.”

It was reported that the Redskins are seeking a second-round pick for Williams, who wants out of Washington in a big way, according to his agent.

The problem in trading for Williams is that he’s seeking a large contract extension wherever he lands. It was floated that Williams wanted a deal approaching $20 million per season, but his agent called that report totally false during an interview on on 106.7 The Fan.

Browns Beef up Offensive Line With Jack Conklin

The Browns made a splash in free agency by signing right tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year, $42 million deal.

Conklin was drafted No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2016 out of Michigan State. He started 38 of his 39 career games — 35 at left tackle, three at right tackle — with the Spartans.

Conklin was a first-team All-Pro selection his rookie year and has started every game of his NFL career that he’s been healthy for. He played just nine games in 2018 due to injury, but hasn’t missed a game in his other three seasons.

“He’s a really smart, tough football player,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Conklin, via the Browns official site. “From what I have heard about him and talked to former coaches and teammates, he’s all about ball. I think he’s going to really fit in with that offensive line group led by Coach (Bill) Callahan. I think those guys are the pulse of your football team, the guys up front on the offensive and defensive lines. … I think Jack represents everything we want to be as a team.”

