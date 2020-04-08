NFL Insider Explains Where Chase Young Lands in NFL Draft

Chase Young seems to be penciled in near the top of the 2020 NFL Draft, and there could now be a better idea of where the defensive end figures to get drafted in a few weeks time.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Young isn’t likely to slip past the No. 3 spot. In fact, most teams past the Detroit Lions pick aren’t even contacting Young perhaps figuring he wouldn’t be there.

While the #Redskins have opened up the possibility of taking a QB at No. 2, appears other teams believe #OSU DE Chase Young will be gone second or at worst, No. 3. No teams past #Lions have reached out to him. Either lying in wait… or teams past 3 think they have no shot at him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2020

Additionally, as Rapoport says, the Washington Redskins could do something different with their pick and take a quarterback. It may or may not happen, but regardless, it seems easy to see Young coming off the board within the first picks of the draft near the top, which should not come as a suprise.

ESPN Analyst Shared Chances Lions Draft Chase Young

Young figures to be in high demand one selection before Detroit when the Washington Redskins pick, and ESPN’s Todd McShay said he isn’t sure he slips past that spot. On a recent conference call, McShay was asked about the likelihood that Young slips. As he said, the odds are simply not in the Lions’ favor of that happening.

McShay put the odds at around 10% to 15% that Young is bypassed by Washington or doesn’t go in the No. 2 spot. In other words, as he says, fans shouldn’t get too hopeful.

Don’t get your hopes up for Chase Young, Lions fans. Todd McShay just said on his conference call he sees a 10-15% chance Chase Young falls to No. 3. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 3, 2020

The draft, however, can and does provide drama, so the fact that McShay admits there is any chance at all does leave the door open for something to happen. Even though those odds aren’t great, Lions fans will simply have to wait and see what happens.

An increase in the chances a quarterback goes in the No. 2 spot could help this to be the case.

Recent Mock Draft Predicts Redskins Bypass Chase Young

Recently, Pro Football Focus writer Michael Renner put together a mock draft close to the NFL Combine. It didn’t follow the same script as plenty of others have, however. Renner had the Washington Redskins drafting Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick, and Chase Young coming off the board to the Lions with pick No. 3.

Here’s what Renner wrote as it relates to why he sees such a move playing out, and what it would mean for the Lions to grab Young:

“If the Lions are going to come away from the first round with only one pick, this is the absolute dream scenario. Last year’s starter, Romeo Okwara, had fewer pressures his final two seasons at Notre Dame combined (40) than Young had in each of the past two seasons (75 and 56). That sounds like quite the upgrade.”

Young would be an upgrade indeed, but the wonder for Lions fans would be if the team could actually land him. The Redskins just drafted Dwayne Haskins a year ago, and it would be interesting to see if they would even consider a quarterback. It seems off the table now, but the draft often times breeds strange results.

Safe to say Lions fans would be thrilled if Young slipped into their lap with the No. 3 pick in the draft, even if McShay doesn’t exactly see it playing out that way.

At this point, though, it seems as if Young’s spot in the draft is pretty secure.

