Heavy on Lions Reveals Post Free Agency Mock 2.0

The Detroit Lions have been busy putting together their roster in free agency, and have done some very heavy lifting thus far in terms of getting new players in the mix.

In spite of this, there are some spots that still need some work, and now that the Lions have done a solid job to fill out other needs, there is a chance for the team to square away some questionable spots on both offense and defense. Recently, with the help of The Draft Network’s simulation tool, our second mock of the offseason was put together, and it featured the team filling out some big needs on both sides of the ball with some young talent.

Here’s a look at the second mock of the season:

Round 1, Pick No. 3 – Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Barring a potentially expected or enticing trade down with a team chasing Tua Tagovailoa, or a miracle in the making with Chase Young, the most prudent pick for the Lions is probably Okudah, the elite cornerback from the Big Ten. That’s true especially now that Darius Slay is off the roster and the Lions have not made a major free agency splash minus Desmond Trufant. Perhaps in a situation like a trade down the Lions would consider Isaiah Simmons or Derrick Brown. For right now, Okudah still fits the bill and would give the Lions their best fit in the secondary in terms of talent and need. A very solid move across the board.

Round 2, Pick No. 35 – Grant Delpit, S, LSU

The Lions have done a nice job rebuilding the safety spot the last few seasons, and have continued this offseason with adding Duron Harmon. Still, Delpit is a guy who would be a nice addition to the safety group and a rising star for Matt Patricia to insert into the defense as a versatile weapon. In his career with the Tigers, Delpit put up 190 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 interceptions, 23 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles. Nabbing him with a pick in the second round would qualify as a major score. Pairing him with Okudah would be a great move.

Round 3, Pick No. 67 – Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

At one point, Davis was speculated to be an early pick, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him still on the board early on in the third round. In this mock, that’s what happens, and Davis ends up being able to add some beef to the Detroit front line. The Lions could use some depth on the interior, and the Alabama scheme is one the Lions are comfortable with. In his career, Davis put up 175 tackles and 11.5 sacks, which are solid totals. He could add punch up front for the Lions. If he slides this far, it would be a huge score for Detroit.

Round 3, Pick No. 85 – Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

Detroit needs some help on the edge, and Anae is an interesting option for the team when it comes to an aggressive player off the edge. The Utah product has put up a solid 29.5 sacks, 131 tackles and 5 forced fumbles in his career and is a hidden gem that could fit Detroit’s scheme perfectly. Is a third round pick a bit too soon for Anae? Possibly, but the Lions have to take a risk to make a big impact, and Anae could do that for the team’s needy pass rush.

Round 4, Pick No. 109 – Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

The Lions have some major questions up front, not the least of which is who will fill in for the newly departed Graham Glasgow. With Glasgow long feeling like he would move on, a player like Biadasz could be the ideal replacement given his toughness and size. Wisconsin linemen are routinely solid NFL pros, and Biadasz is an All-American and first team All Big Ten player. He could quietly slot in and give the Lions a seamless transition for the future along the middle of their line. Biadasz has played center, but could certainly switch to guard.

Round 5, Pick No. 149 – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

An underrated option who has impressed in the lead in to the NFL Combine during workouts, Duvernay has been a big play machine at Texas and has all the tools to be one of the most underrated yet impressive wideouts in the league. Duvernay showed up well during the Senior Bowl and will hope his solid predraft work was enough to get him noticed. The Lions should be very interested in what he does late, as he is an impact maker that could be had later on in the draft in 2020.

Round 5, Pick No. 166 – Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

The Lions need a punter, and while they might have one solution on the roster already, Mann is the best punter in the class far and away. The Lions lost Sam Martin to free agency, and when they picked him up, he was a fifth round selection. Mann could come in and give the team more competition at a key spot on special teams. Mann is well decorated as a first team SEC player as well as the Ray Guy winner in 2018.

Round 6, Pick No. 182 – Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati

Depth at running back is a must, and Detroit could still sign a player in free agency here. Whether they do or not could determine how early they select a back. Warren is an interesting choice as a combination of speed and power as well as solid footwork. In his Bearcats career, he rushed for 34 touchdowns and could be an intriguing sleeper that the Lions manage to get huge results out of late.

Round 7, Pick No. 235 – Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

The Lions might not need quarterback at this point, but Perkins would be an interesting player to roll the dice on and see if they could get some quality depth at quarterback. Many have suggested a position switch for Perkins, but there’s a chance for him to make an impact at quarterback and the Lions probably need a bit more competition at the three spot.

