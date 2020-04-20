Chiefs Had Trade Competition for Patrick Mahomes During Draft: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has all but solidified himself as one of the best in the NFL at the moment, and that’s largely in part to his efforts in bringing the Chiefs a second Super Bowl title–their second in franchise history and first in 50 years.

Poised to bring many more titles to Arrowhead Stadium, what if the Texas Tech product never suited up for Andy Reid? According to NFL draft scout Matt Miller, the Houston Texans allegedly had their eye on the reigning Super Bowl MVP in as well. Check out what he had to say below:

According to B/R's @nfldraftscout, the Chiefs weren't the only team trying to trade up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017 👁#NFLReDraft (via @sticktofootball) pic.twitter.com/dnIr5WVWD6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 18, 2020

Per Miller, the Texans was unable to move up for Mahomes. Consequently, they settled on a trade up with the Cleveland Browns for Deshaun Watson. Kansas City selected Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft while Watson was chosen 12th overall by Houston.

Both Mahomes and Watson, along with the likes of Baltimore Ravens standout Lamar Jackson, are leading the charge in a new generation of quarterbacks in the NFL. All three are setting the standard early in their career due to their comeback victories, league honors and just plain notoriety, which will make for an interesting new era of football.

Mahomes Sends Support to Top Draft Prospect

Considering this will be a life-changing week for some, many incoming rookies are taking the time to reflect on this pivotal moment. Jalen Reagor, wide receiver from Texas Christian University, was one of many prospects who couldn’t believe how quickly time passed from his collegiate days to now the beginnings of his professional career.

I was just at TCU…. time flies — Reag (@jalenreagor) April 19, 2020

“I was just at TCU,” Reagor wrote Sunday. “Time flies.”

It certainly does, and in a gesture of his own, responded to Reagor’s tweet with well wishes of his own.

Bruh it’s stays like that! You have to just enjoy every minute of it! Good luck this week! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 19, 2020

In two seasons at TCU, Reagor notched 2,248 receiving yards, 22 touchdowns and 148 receptions. Reagor also rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate career. Poised to be one of the highly-coveted incoming wideouts, the 21-year-old has drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

NFL draft video conferences: TCU WR Jalen Reagor talks with Eagles, Cowboys; Reagor has also drawn steady interest from Colts, Seahawks, Dolphins, Giants @jalenreagor @TCUFootballhttps://t.co/lxLg3Mz1or — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 17, 2020

The NFL Draft is scheduled to air Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick, followed by the Washington Redskins and the Detroit Lions to round out the top 3.