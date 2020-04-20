Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Sends Well Wishes to Top TCU Draft Prospect

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about overcoming NFL Draft jitters. Selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, the 24-year-old has already solidified himself as one of the league’s current best in his short, but memorable tenure with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Texas Christian wide receiver Jalen Reagor is poised to be a favorite among teams when the draft kicks off Thursday evening. In a moment of reflection prior to a life-changing week, Reagor reflected on his college days, noting just how quickly life has progressed.

I was just at TCU…. time flies — Reag (@jalenreagor) April 19, 2020

“I was just at TCU,” Reagor wrote Sunday. “Time flies.”

Mahomes was quick to remind Reagor of how far he’s come, while simultaneously sending positive accolades to the 21-year-old.

Bruh it’s stays like that! You have to just enjoy every minute of it! Good luck this week! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 19, 2020

“Bruh it stays like that!” Mahomes responded. “You have to just enjoy every minute of it! Good luck this week!”

The conversation ended with Reagor thanking Mahomes for his response, much to the delight of those who’d like to see the fellow Texan in Kansas City red and white.

Mahomes x Reagor pic.twitter.com/fObGq5x6nI — 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙧 ⁴⁰² (@MahomesToKelce) April 19, 2020

Could Reagor Join Mahomes at Arrowhead?

The Chiefs drafted a wideout in the second round of last year’s draft, selecting former Georgia Bulldog Mecole Hardman 56th overall. That proved to be a sound decision for general manager Brett Veach, as Hardman was a fine back-up for starter Tyreek Hill. Projected to be an early draft pick, Kansas City did have an official meeting with Reagor during this year’s NFL Combine.

The AFC West powerhouse isn’t the only franchise interested in Reagor’s services. The Philadelphia Eagles, according to Pro Football Rumors, “has also done ‘a lot of work'” in researching the incoming rookie’s potential. Per The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins have been in conversation with the prospect.

NFL draft video conferences: TCU WR Jalen Reagor talks with Eagles, Cowboys; Reagor has also drawn steady interest from Colts, Seahawks, Dolphins, Giants @jalenreagor @TCUFootballhttps://t.co/lxLg3Mz1or — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 17, 2020

In his two years with the Horned Frogs, Reagor recorded 2,248 yards receiving, 22 touchdowns and 148 receptions. Reagor also rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate career. Reagor’s 22 career receiving touchdown receptions are tied for second-most in school history, with only Josh Doctson reigning supreme at 29.

Here is the list of ball-carriers in the NFL that had a faster top speed than Jalen Reagor in 2019: ….. No one. https://t.co/1ppHCcwBN2 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 17, 2020

Mahomes Topples Brady in Sales

Mahomes Mania isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, it might just be picking up steam. According to the NFLPA, Mahomes overtook Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as number one on the Top 50 Player Sales list.

.@TomBrady can officially pass the torch to @PatrickMahomes as he takes over the #1 player sales spot for the first time in three years. 🔗: https://t.co/3U2J7OXgrB — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 17, 2020

The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales list records sales of all officially licensed NFL player-branded products. The organization gathers their data from the most-updated, comprehensive amounts currently available. These are only comprised of verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player-identified product sold from online and traditional retail stores as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees. For an impressive sixth consecutive year, NFLPA licensees generated record retail profits of over $1.9 billion during the past calendar year.