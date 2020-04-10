Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Featured on Incredible ‘Jeopardy!’ Riddle

The Kansas City Chiefs are not only Super Bowl LIV champions, but they’re also becoming pop culture phenomenons. On Thursday’s episode of the long-running game show “Jeopardy,” Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the answer to one of the riddles asked to contestants. Check out the prompt below:

While it’s true the former Texas Tech slinger was this year’s MVP of the big game, the wording was just slightly distorted. It was actually former Chiefs running back Marcus Allen who was the youngest player to win the Super Bowl MVP award, accomplishing that feat with the then-Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XVIII. Nonetheless, Mahomes does have the distinction of being the youngest in NFL history to win the league MVP award and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Chiefs Also Featured on ‘Wheel of Fortune Puzzle’

This isn’t the first time the Chiefs have found themselves as brain teasers on long-running game shows. In March, Kansas City’s historic Super Bowl victory was featured on “Wheel of Fortune” and a lucky participant got the chance to solve the riddle.

The category was “Headline,” and after several letters flashed across the screen, it became obvious what the answer was: “Kansas City Chiefs Are Super Bowl Champions,” said the contestant The champion took home with $8,650 and a trip to Panama worth $7,066. She also won the entire episode, totaling $44,706 in cash and prizes.

Is Mahomes Under Pressure to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

All eyes will be on the Chiefs this fall as they being their defense of the Lombardi Trophy. For one analyst, he doesn’t necessarily believe Andy Reid’s men will be under an incredible amount of pressure to win back-to-back titles, even if they are the favorites.

On Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” co-host Stephen A. Smith argued that while its likely the Chiefs will find themselves playing postseason football, the expectations aren’t quite as heavy. Check out his full remarks below.

“He has plenty of time to exude his level of excellence,” Smith said. “Patrick Mahomes could very well come back next year make the playoffs, lose and still have an illustrious career waiting for him spanning the next decade plus.

“The fact that he already has a Super Bowl championship and a Super Bowl MVP at the age of 24 and obviously a lot of success ahead of him, especially when you consider Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and these boys aren’t going anywhere, I wouldn’t say there’s a mountain of pressure on Patrick Mahomes’ shoulder next season or Andy Reid for that matter.”

While Chiefs Kingdom will be nothing less than thrilled if Kansas City find themselves back in Tampa playing football next February, they certainly won’t be harboring any hard feelings to the squad if that doesn’t come to fruition.