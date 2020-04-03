Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Is Thrilled Sammy Watkins Is Staying in KC

While most of America was sleeping Friday morning, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports announced that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins inked a one-year contract to remain in Kansas City another year.
Per Paylor’s report, the deal is worth $9 million and can increase up to $16 million after incentives and most importantly takes $5 million off the 26-year-old’s 2020 cap total. Check out a breakdown of the contract below.
Watkins, who during the postseason had discussed the possibility of staying in Kansas City, seemed to be happy with the news, sharing his enthusiasm via Twitter.
Watkins in KC Has the Mahomes Approval
Chiefs Kingdom Twitter was thrilled with the revelation of Watkins’ deal, including Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In a response to the Clemson product’s news, Mahomes referred to his teammate as “My brother” in a tweet and accompanied the caption with a gif of rapper Drake nodding.
While he didn’t exactly follow up with remarks of his own, fellow wideout Tryeek Hill also retweeted Watkins’ tweet, signifying his approval as well. Mahomes’ reactions mirrors that of others online who were delighted for the former Buffalo Bill.
During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning campaign, Watkins caught 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns, his highest numbers since 2015. In the postseason, he led the team with 288 receiving yards.