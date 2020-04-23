Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle Headline Chiefs Virtual NFL Draft Party

Thursday’s virtual NFL Draft will be one for the history books. In an effort to connect fans with their favorite personality, the Kansas City Chiefs will be doing a handful of live events on their official YouTube page from Thursday to Sunday, loaded with several celebrities and players to help commemorate the occasion.

Considering they are reigning world champions, who wouldn’t want to celebrate with Chiefs Kingdom this weekend? Team reporter BJ Kissel tweeted a full roundup of the esteemed guests who will be on hand to provide their commentary until Sunday. In short, the roster is star-studded.

All can be found on the @Chiefs' YouTube page. We'll go live around pick No. 27 tonight with @MecoleHardman4 leading into our selection at No. 32. Highlights, commentary, ask us questions & and hear from GM Brett Veach immediately after the draft tonight. https://t.co/sA42oz95Bk — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) April 23, 2020

In addition to incoming sophomore wide receiver Mecole Hardman, retired linebacker Derrick Johnson and current Kansas City Royals star Alex Gordon lead an all star list of athletes. Famous Chiefs fans will also be on hand for the festivities, including comedians Rob Riggle and David Koechner. Kansas City native and “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet will close the event Sunday afternoon.

If you’re not interested in what the other teams are doing during their time on the clock, hop on YouTube and join the party with likely millions of other Chiefs fans.

Chiefs Release Pre-Draft Hype Video

In an effort to build more anticipation for the show, on Wednesday the Chiefs released an impressive NFL hype video starring quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The footage features the Super Bowl MVP’s days at Texas Tech and chronicles his rise as now one of the most popular faces in football. Check it out below, and try not to get goosebumps in the process.

“Nothing you see on his college tape translates to the NFL.” Yeah, ok ⏰ pic.twitter.com/hubFuxWwYW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 22, 2020

The nearly two-minute video features number 15 tossing bomb after bomb as voices from analysts doubting his potential play in the background. It’s undoubtedly a stunning production, and it shows just how impactful Mahomes has been as a member of this brewing dynasty.

Could Leonard Fournette Take His Talents to Arrowhead?

The Chiefs signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back DeAndre Washington on April 8, but one analyst wants Andy Reid to add another face.

On Sunday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fornette might be the missing piece to complete the depth chart.

The Chiefs, whose leading rusher in 2019 had 498 yards, should be at the front of the line for Leonard Fournette https://t.co/0ZLcpWjrbd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 19, 2020

Florio writes: “Although Damien Williams had a solid season in Kansas City, the Chiefs lack the kind of threat at running back that would give their offense true balance. Really, given the presence of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs should have more than 1,569 rushing yards as a team, and a leading rusher with more than 498 (Mahomes had 218).

“Last year, the Chiefs paid LeSean McCoy $3 million, after the Bills made him a surprise cut on Labor Day weekend. As the season progressed, McCoy fell out of favor, to the point where he didn’t even dress in the Super Bowl. Fournette, with much more tread on the tires and only $1.1 million more in salary for 2020, would make a ton of sense — especially given the potential influence of coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and safety Tyrann Mathieu.”

At 25 years old, Fournette is entering the prime of his career. Joning a high-powered offense like the Chiefs could certainly prove doubters that despite an underwhelming NFL career thus far, he can still find success.

READ NEXT: Bucs TE Jokingly Asks for Huge Payday to Give Rob Gronkowski No. 87