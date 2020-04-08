Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill and Son Team up for Intense Outdoor Workout [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is taking advantage of the springtime weather. On Tuesday, Cheetah posted a video on Instagram of him training in his neighborhood, showing fans how he practices to reach record-breaking speeds.

“Baby cheetah show me what speed looks like 🤔✌🏿!!!!” the 26-year-old’s caption read.

Sprinting next to him was his young son, who looks to be just a few years away from overtaking his father as the fastest one in the family. At one point, Baby Cheetah was even feet away from his superstar pops. Looks like the Chiefs will be in good hands several years from now when Hill decides to hang up his cleats for good.

Hill Named to NFL’s All-Decade List

Hill’s offseason regimen and on-field accomplishments are paying off in dividends. On Monday, the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame named the four-time Pro Bowler to their 2010s All-Decade Team, adding five other current and former Chiefs to their shortlist as well.

S Eric Berry

WR Tyreek Hill

TE Travis Kelce

S Tyrann Mathieu

RB LeSean McCoy

CB Darrelle Revis

Naturally, this release ignited a fiery debate online about the validity of all recipients, with NFL Twitter sharing who they would have preferred make the shortlist.

How did Drew Brees not make the NFL all decade team? I keep saying the is under appreciated, and here is another example. Disclaimer: I am a Packers fan, I love Aaron Rodgers, but he has not had a better decade than Drew Brees. — Mike Conley Hobbs (41-23) (@beardedjazzfan) April 6, 2020

I nominate Aqib Talib as the No. 1 snub on All Decade Team. He has 10 pick-sixes in the decade. The NFL record is 12 by Rod Woodson. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 6, 2020

Not many snubs on NFL All-Decade team, but I have to be honest: DeAndre Hopkins should've been on it over Larry Fitzgerald. If you're doing all decade (2010-19), Fitzgerald's best years were all pre-2010. I know it's splitting hairs but it's "All-Decade" for a reason. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 7, 2020

He of course has nothing to worry about, but Hill couldn’t help but make a lighthearted remark at those airing their grievances.

I see this all decade got a lot of folks hot 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2020

One analyst didn’t seem to agree with the judges’ picks, however. Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith writes that making Hill the best punt returner of the decade might have been a little too generous.

“For his career, Hill has totaled 85 punt returns for 1,009 yards. He ranks 25th in punt return yards for the decade. Since his rookie year, Hill barely even qualifies as a punt returner at all. Although he was excellent as a punt returner as a rookie in 2016, with a league-leading 592 punt return yards, he became only a part-time return man in 2017 and 2018 and totaled just 417 punt return yards in his next two seasons combined. In 2019 he played offense almost exclusively and had zero punt return yards. So Hill has one season as a full-time punt returner and two seasons as a part-time punt returner on his résumé. That’s enough to make him the best punt returner of the decade?”

Perhaps Hill’s aforementioned tweet suddenly makes sense.

Patrick Mahomes Lists Hill as WR He’d Most Like to Play With

Regardless of whether or not you think Hill deserved to make the list, it doesn’t matter to one Patrick Mahomes. When asked on March 30 the all-time NFL wide receiver he’d most like to play with, and surprisingly, Mahomes’ answer wasn’t Megaton, Julio Jones or even Randy Moss. In fact, it was his own teammate, Cheetah himself.

It didn’t take long for Hill to take note of Mahomes’ answer, firing off a playful response of his own.

In the 2019 season, Hill recorded 58 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs.