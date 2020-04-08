Conor McGregor Blasts UFC Champs Jon Jones & Khabib [LOOK]

The man known as “Notorious,” Conor McGregor, has taken aim at two top UFC fighters. In a tweet, McGregor took a shot at both UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones and UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov.
Here is Notorious’ tweet:
His tweet reads, “Conors left hand. Anderson’s front kick. Rondas armbar. Hendo’s bomb. Crocops high kick. Jon’s side kick to the knees over and over again and actually the only thing at this stage? Khabib’s little mermaid leg wrap thing he does. What a sport! Who’s the greatest, you already know.”
The UFC Is Back on April 18 for UFC 249 & It Will Be Live on ESPN+ PPV
In an age with virtually no live sports to consume, the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion, the UFC, has promised to continue to entertain fans. The promotion is set to host its next event on April 18 — UFC 249 features a solid fight card and it’s headlined by a lightweight interim title fight between Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje.
Earlier this week, the UFC announced the new 12-fight card. Here is what UFC 249 looks like:
Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
Co-Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
Vincente Luque vs. Niko Price
Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairinho Rozenstruik
Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza
Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg
Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
