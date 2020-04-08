Conor McGregor Blasts UFC Champs Jon Jones & Khabib [LOOK]

The man known as “Notorious,” Conor McGregor, has taken aim at two top UFC fighters. In a tweet, McGregor took a shot at both UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones and UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov.

Here is Notorious’ tweet:

Conors left hand. Anderson’s front kick. Rondas armbar. Hendo’s bomb. Crocops high kick. Jon’s side kick to the knees over and over again and actually the only thing at this stage?Khabibs little mermaid leg wrap thing he does. What a sport! Who’s the greatest, you already know. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2020

The UFC Is Back on April 18 for UFC 249 & It Will Be Live on ESPN+ PPV

In an age with virtually no live sports to consume, the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion, the UFC, has promised to continue to entertain fans. The promotion is set to host its next event on April 18 — UFC 249 features a solid fight card and it’s headlined by a lightweight interim title fight between Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje.

Earlier this week, the UFC announced the new 12-fight card. Here is what UFC 249 looks like:

Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Co-Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vincente Luque vs. Niko Price

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

