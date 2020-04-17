Isaiah Simmons’ Versatility Not Special in Giants’ Dave Gettleman’s Eyes

By most accounts, Clemson product Isaiah Simmons is a prospect unlike any other in this year’s NFL Draft. In fact, he may be unlike any prospect we’ve seen in recent memory.

The swiss army knife defender has glimpses of All-Pro safeties Derwin James and Tyrann Mathieu in his game, sprinkled with the sideline-to-sideline abilities of uber-athletic linebackers such as Shaq Thompson and Thomas Davis. Oh, and if that’s not enough he can also get after the quarterback, evident by his seven sacks a year ago.

Simmons’ multi-talented skill set has made him a favorite to land with the New York Giants at the fourth-overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft. However, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s recent comments might bring pause to a potential marriage between the two.

‘There are a Lot of College Players Like’ Isaiah Simmons

Dave Gettleman spoke with members of the media this week on a conference call to discuss all things Big Blue, but most importantly the upcoming NFL Draft scheduled for next Thursday.

One name that unsurprisingly came up was Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, who has been lauded by draft experts for his versatility. However, Gettleman doesn’t appear to be as blown away by the linebacker’s skillset.

“There are a lot of college players like that,” Gettleman said when discussing Simmons’ versatility. “College teams use their unique skill sets in many ways that aren’t standard…It’s up to us to figure out how that player…fits the New York Football Giants.”

Gettleman’s comments are certainly eye-catching, to say the least. Could he potentially be attempting to throw a smokescreen on New York’s interest in Simmons? Absolutely.

Still, a statement like that absolutely throws fire on the recent rumors that New York is zeroing in on Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. being the team’s preferred selection at number four. Although, Gettleman denied the team has settled on a prospect at this moment.

Simmons is Unlike Anyone Else in This Draft Class

If any team has the right to point towards Simmons’ versatility as less than special, I guess it would have to be the Giants. New York does employ safety Jabrill Peppers, who was essentially Isaiah Simmons before Isaiah Simmons became a thing.

While Peppers has yet to flex the same skillset in the NFL that once made him one of college football’s most dominant talents, he has settled in as a plus-starter on the backend of the Giants’ defense.

Still, even at Peppers’ best, he’s a 5-foot-11-inch, 215-pound defensive back. Simmons, on the other hand, is a 6-foot-4-inch, nearly 240-pound specimen, who clocked in with a 4.39 forty at this year’s NFL Combine. Simmons’ forty time outpaced Peppers’ combine time by 0.07, despite having 25 pounds on him.

While Gettleman may feel that there are many college players that offer similar versatility to that of Simmons, no prospect in this year’s class offers it to the same degree that Simmons does.

The Giants currently lack a true elite edge defender as well as a quality cover linebacker. They are also extremely young in the secondary. Adding players with skill sets similar to that of Simmons and Peppers would fast track the defenses’ growth, helping them improve in multiple areas at once.

