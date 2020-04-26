Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wives Include Carmen Electra

Dennis Rodman has been married three times including briefly to actress Carmen Electra. The couple got married in Las Vegas in 1998 but would divorce less than a year later in 1999. Today, Rodman is not publicly in a relationship and was last married to Michelle Moyer from 2003 to 2012.

According to USA Today, there were talks about Rodman and Electra getting the marriage annulled just weeks after the ceremony. Rodman and Electra remained married before mutually agreeing to divorce at the six-month mark, per New York Post. During a 2016 interview with Huff Post, Electra noted that she ran into Rodman at a party she was hosting.

“We talked for five minutes, we caught up a little bit and that was it — and it was nice,” Electra told Huff Post. “I’ve cared about him throughout all these years and it was great to hear that he sounded like he was in a decent place.”

Electra opened up about their relationship in 2014 interview on ABC’s Where Are They Now? hosted by Oprah. The actress described their relationship as “passionate” but added that this also created challenges.

“It happened so fast,” Electra explained to ABC. “And I remember right after, I felt like, ‘Oh God, what did we do? What did we just do?’…Our relationship was very passionate. So, when it was good, it was amazing. When it was bad, it was the worst.”



Rodman Denied Being Gay But Has Praised the LGBTQ Community

Dennis Rodman: 'I'm Not Gay' | HPLSubscribe to HuffPost Live Today: http://bit.ly/13Rzzjw Watch The Latest From HPL Here: http://goo.gl/KFIW2 **** More Below **** NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman joins Marc Lamont Hill to talk about homosexuality in the NBA. HuffPost Live is a live-streaming network that puts you, the community, front and center. HuffPost Live streams 12 hours of original programming 5 days a week with highlights showing overnight and on weekends. We operate out of state-of-the-art studios in New York and Los Angeles and feature a rotating team of hosts and producers. Get More HuffPost Live! Watch: http://live.huffingtonpost.com/ Follow: https://twitter.com/HuffPostLive Like: http://www.facebook.com/HuffPostLive 2013-08-29T21:30:05.000Z

During a 2013 interview with Huff Post, Rodman denied being gay but noted there were a number of pro athletes who were not open about their sexuality.

“If I would have came out and said that I was gay, which I’m not gay. If I would have said I was gay back in 1996, people would have said, ‘Ah, we knew,'” Rodman explained to Huff Post. “I can’t even say today because it’s not even new. It’s like, ‘Okay, whatever Dennis. We’ve been knowing that for years.’ And stuff like that. No, I’m not gay, I’m just saying, but as far as people coming out, I don’t care. I don’t care. I wish a lot of people, if they are bisexual or gay, [would come out]. I don’t give a damn.”

Rodman has talked openly about his connection with the LGBTQ community which goes back to his NBA career. The former NBA forward noted that he believes his career appealed to a diverse group of fans.

“One of the things I was proud of the most back then–I actually brought the gay community to the forefront for sports because of the things I was doing,” Rodman told the Associated Press, via Watermark Online. “I did a Sports Illustrated cover where I went in in a bathing suit and had makeup and stuff like that. And I was so flamboyant when I was doing it and stuff like that and people are like “Wow, we like this guy because he’s not afraid to go out the box.”

Rodman’s Ex-Wives Include Annie Bakes & Michelle Moyer

Rodman’s first wife was Annie Bakes and the couple was married from 1992 to 1993. Rodman’s oldest daughter, Alexis, is from his first marriage to Bakes. Rodman is also the father to DJ and Trinity.

The former NBA player’s most recent marriage was to Moyer which was his longest relationship lasting from 2003 to 2012. The Orange County Register reported that Moyer initially filed the divorce papers in 2004 but the couple attempted to reconcile before officially ending their relationship in 2012. Rodman admitted in an interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan that one of his major regrets is not being a better father.

“My kids now want to come and try to be close to me, and I’m trying to figure out if I could actually do this,” Rodman noted to ESPN. “If I can sit there and ask, ‘Forget all my achievements. Forget all my awards. Forget all the money, forget all the fame, forget all the women, forget everything. Can I ask you to put all of that aside and give just a small portion of my life to getting to know my kids?’ It can’t just be for the time being and then going back to being Dennis Rodman again. Can I be [there] consistently? That’s the only thing I’m fighting with.”

READ NEXT: Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Is a Proud Mom to Twins